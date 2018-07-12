Farrah Abraham Takes A Page Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Book, Removes Lip Fillers

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham is looking a bit more natural these days. The reality TV mom revealed that she had her lip fillers dissolved, and is now sporting a less plump pout.

According to a July 11 report by Radar Online, Farrah Abraham is speaking out about getting rid of her lip fillers just one day after Kylie Jenner announced that she had also let her lip fillers go. The former Teen Mom OG star says that she decided to have her filler dissolved after some of the filler moved to a place she didn’t like, and altered her appearance.

“Some filler migrated above my lip and I didn’t look like my normal self. I did not want to keep waiting for it to dissolve so Dr. Nazarian dissolved it for me,” Abraham told the outlet. However, Farrah isn’t stopping all of her cosmetic procedures. She revealed that, during the visit to tone down her lip fillers, she also got Botox.

Farrah Abraham filmed the procedure, and Dr. Nazarian revealed to viewers that Farrah’s injections were to deflate her lips, not plump them even further. “Over the next couple of days her lip is really going to deflate and go down,” the doctor revealed in the video.

Meanwhile, Abraham is not planning to go filler-free. The reality star, who was fired from Teen Mom OG earlier this year, revealed that she planned to get the proper amount of filler injected back into her lips once her current filler was dissolved.

As many fans know, this isn’t the first time that Farrah Abraham has had issues with a plastic surgery procedure. Back in 2015, Farrah was hospitalized for a bad reaction from lip injections when her mouth swelled up and left her upper lip looking much larger than normal.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham’s former Teen Mom OG co-stars, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, recently revealed that they were happy about Abraham’s firing from the MTV reality series. Catelynn admitted that Farrah’s involvement in the adult entertainment industry wasn’t in line with the message that the series was trying to convey, while Tyler admitted that his former co-star wasn’t a very nice person to associate with.

“The way she decided to live, her lifestyle, it just doesn’t really mesh with the rest of the cast and what we’re trying to educate [audiences] about, it just doesn’t work. It doesn’t work very well together. She’s not a really nice person to be around,” the Teen Mom OG dad stated during a recent interview with Dr. Oz.