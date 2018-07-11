Justin Bieber Still Has His Selena Gomez Tattoo, And People Are Wondering If He’s Going To Cover It Up

Bieber recently got engaged to Hailey Baldwin, but he's still rocking the Selena Gomez tattoo on his left arm.

Justin Bieber still has a tattoo of his on-again-off-again ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez on his arm, and he still hasn’t covered it up. Does this annoy Hailey? We don’t know. But fans are wondering if, and when, Bieber is planning on getting rid of the tattoo, detailed Seventeen.

Bieber and Hailey were reportedly at a tattoo shop together when rumors swirled that the two were getting matching tattoos. That doesn’t appear to be the case, but it could have been a good opportunity for Bieber to get a cover-up of the Selena tattoo.

Back in February 2016 when Bieber and Selena were going through a rough patch, Justin actually said that he tried to cover-up the tattoo a little. He said, “This is my ex-girlfriend, so I tried to cut her face up with some shading, but people still know,” according to People.

Sure, some shading is a good start, but what would probably be even better would be a complete cover-up tattoo.

Justin got the Selena tattoo back in 2013. It’s of Selena’s face with angel wings. Even back when Bieber first got the tattoo, some people thought he would end up regretting it, reported the Huffington Post, which wrote that “Bieber always seems to be adding new ink to his body, but we have a feeling he’s going to regret his newest tattoo sooner, rather than later.”

Justin Bieber Still Has a Massive Tattoo of Selena Gomez https://t.co/959N5ZJhxg pic.twitter.com/0irRs5GilS — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) July 11, 2018

At the least, there’s one tattoo that has special meaning for Bieber and Hailey: back in June 2017, Justin got one on his left thigh that says “Better at 70.” In an Instagram caption, he explained that “I look back at a lot of things in my life, mistakes, insecurities, and although I have felt I’ve wasted a lot of time it also makes me want to be better faster and longer! For me personally I want to work everyday to be BETTER AT 70.”

And later when he got engaged to Hailey, he referred back to the tattoo, saying, “My goodness does feel good to have our future secured!… WE’RE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO!”

The message is pretty sweet, considering that it shows Bieber is really thinking about the long-term for himself and Hailey.

Meanwhile, Selena hasn’t publicly commented on Bieber’s engagement, but sources say that “She does not care at all… What [Bieber and Baldwin] do with their lives does not impact her. Selena is in such a great place and is surrounding herself with good, positive people, and Justin and Hailey’s happiness doesn’t take away from her own happiness,” according to ET.