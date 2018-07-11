Elizabeth Taylor’s 1950s Beverly Hills Estate Hits Market For The First Time In 21 Years

The actress shared the home with second husband Michael Wilding in the mid-1950s.

One of Elizabeth Taylor’s most memorable homes has hit the market for the first time in more than two decades. The Beverly Hills estate where Taylor lived with her second husband Michael Wilding during her heyday as a movie star in the 1950s is currently for sale for $15.9 million, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The property, listed by Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, is located at 1375 Beverly Estates Drive, just two miles from the famed Beverly Hills Hotel. Taylor and Wilding, who were married from 1952 to 1957, purchased the 2.01-acre property as their private L.A. retreat in 1954.

According to Curbed, Taylor and Wilding’s purchase of the opulent home came after they scaled the fence surrounding the property for an instant open house. In an interesting twist, architect George MacLean reportedly admitted he had designed the home with Taylor in mind, so it was an easy sale.

Listing broker Joyce Rey told Mansion Global that after the couple split in 1956, the deed to the property was transferred to Taylor and she retained the home until 1957 when she sold it. The broker also revealed that the violet-eyed actress would make surprise entrances by arriving late to her own parties at the mansion.

The 7,761-square-foot home boasts six bedrooms, four fireplaces, a library, a sauna, an art studio, and an internal atrium. During a remodel of the property, 2,000 square feet of interior space were added.

The current owner, who purchased the home in 1997, for $2 million, reportedly didn’t care about the celebrity connection, but Liz’s history with the home certainly won’t hurt the sale. Indeed, listing broker Rey said the Liz Taylor connection could very well help attract the next owner of the property.

“People love to have a house with Hollywood history,” the real estate broker said.

Before they purchased their hideaway, Taylor’s first house with Wilding was another Beverly Hills property purchased in the summer of 1952 for $75,000 (600K in today’s dollars). The couple spent another $40,000 remodeling the place, before moving out two years later and buying the more luxurious Beverly Hills property.

The eight-times-married Elizabeth Taylor was known as a serial spouse, but Curbed reports she bounced back and forth between real estate properties in a similar way. After spending her early childhood years in England, Taylor developed a love for American real estate starting in the 1940s. The beloved actress owned homes in New York, California, Virginia, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in the Swiss mountain town of Gstaanear, and more with her many husbands.