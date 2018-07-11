The Duggar Family Grandchildren Gathered Around Jim Bob And Michelle Duggar For One Epic Photo

Do you know how many Duggar grandchildren there are?

The Duggar family just keeps growing and growing. Former 19 Kids and Counting stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar might not have 19 grandkids and counting just yet, but it will only be a matter of time before they get there.

As reported by In Touch Weekly, Jim Bob, 52, and Michelle, 51, recently took to Instagram to share a snapshot of an occurrence that probably doesn’t happen very often. In the family photo, the couple is surrounded by all of their grandchildren. So far, five of Jim Bob and Michelle’s 19 offspring have had children of their own, and that’s a lot of families whose schedules had to be coordinated when planning the proud grandparents’ picture.

It was also likely no easy feat to get so many little ones to sit still for the fun family photo. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have a whopping 11 grandchildren, and nine of them are 3 years old or younger. The grandparents are holding three of the youngest members of the family in the snapshot, which depicts some members of the group sitting on a long bench. Michelle has Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard’s youngest son, 1-year-old Samuel, seated in her lap, while Jim Bob is holding two babies: Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s 1-month-old son, Garrett, and Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s 4-month-old son, Gideon.

Grandparents with their darling grand babies!! A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Jul 11, 2018 at 7:19am PDT

From left to right, the other children pictured in the photo above are: Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard’s 3-year-old son, Israel; Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald’s two boys, 2-year-old Spurgeon and 1-year-old Henry; and Josh Duggar and Anna Keller’s five children, 8-year-old Mackenzie, who is pictured with 9-month-old Mason in her lap, 7-year-old Michael, 2-year-old Meredith, and 5-year-old Marcus.

Because there wasn’t enough room on the long bench that was used in the photo, Meredith had to sit on a stool. The three oldest boys were little gentlemen, standing up so that all of the younger kids and the ladies would have a place to sit.

Another member of the Duggar family also made an appearance in the photo. Because there are currently so many Duggar grandchildren who are unable to sit up on their own (and only two grandparents’ laps for them to sit on), Jessa had to crouch down behind the bench to prop little Henry up. She tried to hide behind her mother, but Henry’s refusal to cooperate and sit up straight resulted in a portion of his mother’s head being visible in the photo. Luckily, Jessa Duggar has plenty of photographic evidence that her youngest is usually better behaved in front of a camera.

Henry. ???????????? A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jun 4, 2018 at 2:45pm PDT

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar actually have 11 grandkids — and counting. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jinger Duggar is expected to give birth before the month’s end, so it’s unclear why Jim Bob and Michelle didn’t wait for her little one to arrive before they posed for the photo with all of their grandchildren. Perhaps it was just a matter of having everyone gathered together in one place and not wanting to miss a golden opportunity to create such a special memento.