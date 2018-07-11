Jennifer Lopez Shares Her Dating Tips To Help Tinder Users Find Love

The actress and singer is sharing her dating wisdom to help others find love

Dating can be really difficult. In this day and age it’s hard to know who the good ones really are, and with everyday life getting in the way, there just doesn’t seem to be enough time in the week to figure it out. Luckily, there are multiple dating apps out there, but even those can get tricky to navigate if you don’t know what to look for and what not to look for.

Enter Jennifer Lopez. The New-York-born actress and singer, 48, who’s been in a relationship with former Yankees player Alex Rodriguez for over a year now, is paying it forward by helping one lucky Tinder dating app user find her own potential love.

On Wednesday, Billboard reported that through Tinder’s “Swipe Sessions” series the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer sat down with one of the dating app’s users, Brooke, to help her cycle through some of the men and offered up some tips on what she should be looking for when figuring out whether or not to swipe right.

One tip the mother of two dished out is something a lot of women might be able to take to good use. However, there is a good possibility she may have been joking.

“Guys, until they’re 33, are really useless,” Lopez said.

Lopez has had her share of relationships gone bad over the years, but her current relationship with A-Rod, 42, is slowly looking to be her best relationship yet.

A source recently told People that one of the reasons why the couple fits so well together is due to the “Amor, Amor, Amor” singer’s maturity.

“With Alex, Jennifer seems more mature and peaceful. It’s like she realized she doesn’t have to be married to be in a happy and serious relationship.”

Another reason why the two mesh so well together is that they include their children in their relationship. Lopez brings her twins, Max and Emme, 10, and Rodriguez has his two girls, Natasha, 13, and Ella, 10.

“Life is all about family for both of them,” said the source. “Besides the fact that Jennifer and Alex always had a strong attraction to each other, this seems to be the main reason why their relationship works so well. The always come first for both of them,” the source added.

The couple is not shy about sharing pictures of their “blended family” with their fans on Instagram. While the two do take time for themselves, their children play a big role in their coupling as they both share “a strong sense of family.”

Another source revealed that “Their kids get along great and that makes both of them really happy.”

Hopefully, this won’t be the last time fans get to see Lopez share her wisdom when it comes to looking for love.

You can watch Lopez’s full Tinder “Swipe Sessions” video below.