Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian Reunite In LA For Taco Tuesday

Khloe Kardashian and her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, have finally reunited and they celebrated their reunion by having a taco Tuesday dinner in Calabasas this week.

According to Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram stories this week, the sisters were happy to finally spend some quality time together for the first time since Khloe returned home to L.A. from Cleveland, and they did so by eating tacos.

As many fans will remember, Khloe Kardashian and her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, moved back to L.A. for the summer in early June. The couple returned home on Father’s Day and got to reunite with her famous family briefly before Kourtney Kardashian took off on a long vacation to Italy with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

During that time, Kourtney and Younes explored Rome together, headed to Capri, where they spend much of their time on a yacht sunning themselves, having picnics on deck, and swimming in the crystal clear water. It was in Capri that they were joined by Kourtney’s three children, 8-year-old Mason, 6-year-old Penelope and 3-year-old Reign. The family then moved on to Portofino, where they spent the final leg of their trip, as well as celebrated the Fourth of July and Penelope’s sixth birthday.

Ride with U ???? A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 3, 2018 at 10:01am PDT

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian was readjusting to life in L.A. while Kourtney was in Italy. The new mom moved back into her Calabasas mansion and got back into the groove of living in California. Khloe celebrated her birthday with an intimate party, which her oldest sister had to miss because of the vacation, and even hosted her own Fourth of July party for her friends and family members. She’s also been seen out partying at clubs with Tristan Thompson and her sister, Kendall Jenner.

Khloe even revealed to her social media followers that she would be leaving her baby daughter, 3-month-old True Thompson, for the first time to head back to work at the Good American offices. Kardashian admitted she was nervous about being away from her little girl all day long, and even said she was sorry to Kourtney for all the times she made fun of her for feeling the same way.

Moms Home!! Yeezy Season 7 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 4, 2018 at 9:59pm PDT

However, People Magazine reports that Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian are now together again in L.A. and they decided to have a family dinner to celebrate the occasion. The sisters, along with Kourtney’s kids, made cameos on their Instagram stories this week to reveal they were celebrating taco Tuesday together, and having fun while doing it.

Rumors are flying that Khloe may be headed back to Cleveland with Tristan soon as the new NBA season starts, so the sisters may want to make the most of their time together.