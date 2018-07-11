‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Raven Gates Teases Possible Engagement To Adam Gottschalk

Bachelor in Paradise couple Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk have been going strong for a year now, and fans are wondering if they’ll make a big announcement during the upcoming season of the show.

According to a July 11 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Raven Gates, who was the runner-up on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, and later headed to Bachelor in Paradise, is staying quiet on rumors that fans could see her and boyfriend, Adam Gottschalk, get engaged during the upcoming season of the show.

There has been speculation that perhaps Raven and Adam will make a special cameo during Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, and that they may even get engaged during their time on the show. When asked about the rumors, Raven played it coy, saying, “I don’t know. Maybe, maybe.”

Raven Gates went on to gush about her love for Adam Gottschalk, revealing that she has become “obsessed” with her man, and that she couldn’t be happier in the relationship.

“I’m really obsessed with Adam. I’m just really happy to be with him. I really do feel, like, butterflies talking about him. He at first was, like, so obsessed with me, and now I’m so obsessed with him. I’m calling him from work, like, ‘When are you coming home? Are you home yet? Can you come home early?'” Raven told The Morning Toast hosts Claudia Oshry and Jackie Oshry during an appearance on Wednesday.

Raven recently moved from her own in Arkansas to live with Adam in Dallas, Texas. Sources close to the couple tell the magazine that things are going very well in their relationship and that they’re excited to see what happens during Bachelor in Paradise this season.

In addition, the couple has allegedly been telling some of their closest friends and family members that an engagement is likely coming very soon.

“Adam and Raven are so happy and super exited to see what happens in Paradise this year. Things couldn’t be going better for them. They were at a wedding in Arkansas together last weekend and they kept telling friends than an engagement is coming soon. It just seems like the next step because things are going so smoothly.”

Meanwhile, Raven Gates says that she would not be interested in having her potential wedding to Adam Gottschalk filmed for television. However, she would consider being apart of another reality TV series, such as The Real Housewives of Dallas.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 premieres on August 7 on ABC.