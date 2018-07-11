Jared Haibon, Ashley Iaconetti Talk Wedding Plans, Babies: ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Stars Ready To Move Forward

'Bachelor in Paradise' lovebirds Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconnetti are sharing some scoop on their plans for a wedding and family together

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon spent three years being friends and dancing around the idea of a romantic relationship, but once they started dating, they got very serious, very quickly. After shifting from friendship to romance in March, they got engaged in June and many Bachelor in Paradise fans have wondered if a wedding would come quickly as well. Now, Ashley and Jared are sharing some updates on where things head next for them.

Viewers will get to see Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon’s engagement during Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise later this summer. While they never departed BIP in a romantic relationship in previous seasons, the show certainly played a central role in bringing them together. The two haven’t been engaged for long, but they are already looking ahead to their wedding and they just shared a few new tidbits that fans won’t want to miss.

Iaconetti told People that she thinks getting married in about a year would be perfect. Ashley and Jared both envision having a pretty big wedding, and they have also said they are quite open to having it televised. Given that, it may take a year to get plans in place, especially if they are going to be coordinating with ABC to pull it off.

There will certainly be plenty of former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants attending the wedding, and there will probably be quite a few in the wedding party. If Haibon gets his way, it will be someone other than a religious official or franchise host Chris Harrison officiating though. Jared said that the couple wants franchise alum Tanner Tolbert to do the honors, and anybody who has followed the development of this relationship understands why.

Ashley and Jared have been close friends of Tanner and his wife Jade since they all appeared on Bachelor in Paradise several summers ago. The foursome has vacationed together a few times, and Haibon notes that Tanner, in particular, has been essential in the pair’s relationship moving forward. It doesn’t look as if Tolbert has weighed in on this plan yet, but most fans would guess he’ll be game.

Ireland > Virginia… #thebachelorette A post shared by Tanner Tolbert (@tanner.tolbert) on Jul 2, 2018 at 8:31pm PDT

Even though Jared and Ashley haven’t set a firm wedding date yet, they are already talking about having babies. This won’t come as a surprise to Bachelor in Paradise fans since the couple remains very close to both Jade and Tanner, who have babe Emme, as well as Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, who recently welcomed baby Bella.

Ashley, 30, says that she wants to start trying to have a baby when she’s 32, so she and Jared definitely won’t be waiting too long after getting married before they move on to the baby stage. Of course, fans shouldn’t count out any of this timing changing when it comes to this Bachelor in Paradise pair.

Even in early June, the pair told Us Weekly that they were trying to be level-headed about their relationship and weren’t in a rush to take things to the next level. Then, just a couple of weeks later, he proposed. For a couple who started dating in March, revealed the news in May, and got engaged in June, waiting a year for a wedding might seem like an eternity. Bachelor in Paradise fans are happy to see that Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are finally on this path, however, and everybody will be anxious to get the scoop on their wedding plans when it becomes available.