Chicago Cop Caught On Viral Video Saying ‘I Kill Motherf*****s’, Now Under Investigation

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the unnamed officer.

A Chicago police officer is under investigation after being caught on video saying “I kill motherf*****s,” The Root is reporting.

There are several unanswered questions about the now-viral video, which you will see below. It is not clear, for example, when the video was recorded, though it was posted on July 4. It is also not clear why the Chicago police officer was in the area where the events took place, or what prompted his actions. And as of this writing, his name has not been released, as though the officer was in uniform at the time of the incident, he was not wearing his name badge.

The video begins with the camera holder asking the officer something unintelligible, but that ends with “… chill motherf*****s?” The officer responds with “I kill motherf*****s.” The officer then tries to object to being filmed.

“Don’t try to film me dude alright?”

He then threatens to lock the cameraman up for walking in the street, though it’s clear he’s standing in the grass. He then objects, again, to being filmed, even though the cameraman reminds the officer that he (the cameraman) was filming before the officer came into the frame.

The men then argue about the finer points of Illinois’ laws on recording (which will be discussed further in a few paragraphs), and the cop argues with the men and his friends, though it’s unclear what he’s saying. He then gets out of the vehicle and begins attempting to intimidate the men, objecting again to being filmed.

“You want to know the good news, though? Illinois is a two-party consent state and I don’t consent to you recording me.”

The video ends without any clear resolution as to how the incident turned out.

You can see the video below, but be warned: it contains strong language.

As for the police officer’s claim that he is being recorded without his consent: ignoring for the moment Illinois’ eavesdropping laws for private individuals, which are both complicated and not relevant here, he is absolutely wrong in saying that he can’t be filmed. According to Illinois attorney Michael Helfand, it is 100 percent legal to film police in Illinois, whether they consent to it or not, as long as the person filming is not interfering with any police action.

Don Pablo / Shutterstock

Meanwhile, according to WFLD-TV (Chicago), the Second City’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) has opened up an investigation into the incident. However, further details are not available as of this writing.