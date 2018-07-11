Selena Gomez Could ‘Die’ From Drinking Alcohol, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Selena Gomez has been having a rough go of it since it was announced that her former beau, Justin Bieber, had gotten engaged to his longtime love, Hailey Baldwin. But could it be deadly?
Radar Online is reporting that Selena Gomez, who suffers from lupus, is putting her life at risk and will, eventually, die from her actions.
Gomez, who received a kidney transplant from her best friend thanks to her lupus, is now “drinking heavily” — and has been since she found out about Justin’s engagement.
She was spotted at the bar at the Four Seasons hotel in New York City, taking shot after shot after shot, right after Bieber and Baldwin made their engagement official.
Dr. Robert Fafalak, a New York City-based doctor who specializes in lupus but hasn’t treated Gomez, said that if the “Wolves” singer continues to drown her sorrows with alcohol, “she will die.”
Fafalak said that those who receive kidney transplants aren’t allowed to drink heavily because it threatens the functioning of the sole kidney they have left. But, because Selena Gomez also has lupus, heavy drinking could inflame her autoimmune disease.
Furthermore, Fafalak said that Gomez has a particularly “severe” case of lupus, as evidenced by her need for a kidney transplant. Alcohol can not only aggravate her condition, but it could interfere with the effectiveness of her medication.
The outlet goes on to say that Selena Gomez’s excessive drinking came as a “shock” to those close to her, and they only realized she was falling off the wagon when Justin Bieber announced his engagement to Hailey Baldwin, and she started drinking more and more.
Friends and family want Gomez to get help before the drinking spirals out of control and “really kills her.”
It probably doesn’t help that Justin Bieber still has his Selena Gomez-inspired “angel” tattoo despite his engagement to Hailey Baldwin. According to People Magazine, the “Sorry” singer showed the paparazzi his portrait of Gomez on his arm, when he got to New York City after he and Hailey got engaged in the Bahamas.
While Bieber made clear that Gomez was his “ex-girlfriend,” and he tried to cover up her face with some shading, “people still know” who it is.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
Justin Bieber made countless headlines when he announced his engagement to Baldwin on Instagram with a quote about “finding favor with the Lord” since he found a wife…an announcement which reportedly hasn’t sat well with Selena Gomez from the second it was made.