NBA News: Stephen Curry Taunts LeBron James – ‘You’ve Still Got To Beat Us’

The Lakers may have started building up their roster, but the Warriors haven't disappeared.

When LeBron James joined the Los Angeles Lakers, many thought that it immediately turned the team around for the upcoming NBA season. As more signings were made, the fans started to believe that the Lakers could be true contenders in the Western Conference, but no one can hand them the rings just yet. The Golden State Warriors are still the team to beat as they are the defending champs and Stephen Curry wants James to know about it.

It’s no shocking secret that the Golden State Warriors are incredibly stacked and the addition of DeMarcus Cousins made them nothing but stronger. A lot of fans believe that Boogie has become an even bigger villain by shunning the New Orleans Pelicans to join the champs, but there is much more to the whole story.

Stephen Curry doesn’t want anyone to think that the Warriors weren’t already the best team in the NBA. Even without Cousins, they have won the three of the last four NBA Championships and made four straight NBA Finals appearances, so, it’s not like they are anything to ignore.

In an interview with USA Today, Curry spoke on a number of topics and he’s fine with the attention being paid to the Lakers and LeBron James, but no one can hand them a title yet.

Stephen Curry says the West is stronger with LeBron but 'you've still got to beat us' https://t.co/AmsfQUhZ1r — Warriors Wire (@TheWarriorsWire) July 11, 2018

Curry said that it was “interesting” for LeBron James to make the move to the Lakers as they are still trying to find their identity. He knows that James is going to be “leading the charge” for Los Angeles, but he can’t forget about Golden State.

“There’s a lot that’s been made about the competition in the West and his eight straight Finals appearances and all that, but that just makes everybody raise the antenna up a little bit – including us. It’s going to be fun for fans, playing (more) in the regular season and who knows in the playoffs. So the West obviously got stronger with LeBron but you’ve still got to beat us.”

Steph Curry believes that they are still the best team in the Western Conference and in the NBA, but the signing of DeMarcus Cousins makes them even stronger. The only thing is that he doesn’t believe that signing was a goal of the Warriors’ organization at the start of free agency.

Now, Golden State has five All-Stars on their roster and it could eventually lead to all of them starting at the same time. Cousins is still recovering from an Achilles injury which took him out of the last half of his final season in New Orleans.

LeBron James is going to make a huge difference in the current version of the Los Angeles Lakers and a ring is not out of the question during his four-year deal with the team. Not many believe they will jump right into the NBA Finals this year, but LBJ is going to have the confidence in himself and his teammates that it is possible. The only thing is that they have to make it past the rest of the league which includes Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.