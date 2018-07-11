Ariana Grande Shows Off Toned Abs In Bra Top In Latest Instagram Photo

Pete Davidson's fiancée looks amazing.

With abs like that, can you really blame Ariana Grande for always wanting to show them off?

In a recent Instagram post, the pint-sized pop star is once again baring her toned abs for fans in another sexy photo. In the image for her spread in Elle Magazine, the 25-year-old looks nothing short of breathtaking. The songstress took a break from her normally dark locks, rocking bleach blonde hair in this particular snapshot. Grande throws her head back as her long hair waves in all directions, creating a sort of chaos in the image.

To show off her fit abs, Grande can be seen sporting a white bra-like top with a matching white skirt that frills at the ends. In the photo, Grande appears to be incredibly tan and her washboard abs are fully on display in the snapshot, which was taken at a side angle. To complete the look, Grande rocks a small silver chained necklace and a bracelet on her wrist.

Though the photo was only posted 13 hours ago, it has already gained a ton of attention from Grande’s army of Instagram followers who lovingly refer to themselves as “Arianators.” Thus far, the photo has already earned over 1.1 million likes in addition to 20,000-plus comments and growing. Most fans couldn’t help but comment on how amazing Grande looks while countless other fans simply commented with the flame emoji, signifying Ariana’s hotness.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jul 10, 2018 at 7:47pm PDT

“I’M LITERALLY SPEECHLESS.”

“MY BABY UR SO SO SO BEAUTY I LOVE UUU,” another fan wrote.

“OMG you are so beautiful and I love u and your songs, your such a good inspiration to people who want to achieve there dreams and I love your new song #notearslefttocry it is so amazing,” one more gushed.

In the most recent issue of Elle, Grande graces the cover and also sat down for an interview with the publication, dishing on a number of things including why it’s important to speak out about political and social issues.

“Everyone has to have uncomfortable conversations with their relatives. Instead of unfriending people on Facebook who share different political views, comment! Have a conversation! Try to spread the f–king light.”

“There’s a lot of noise when you say anything about anything. But if I’m not going to say it, what’s the f–king point of being here? Not everyone is going to agree with you, but that doesn’t mean I’m just going to shut up and sing my songs. I’m also going to be a human being who cares about other human beings,” the singer explained.

It’s always nice to see a celebrity using their voice to try and do some good.