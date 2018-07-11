Michael Jackson Reportedly ‘Chemically Castrated’ And Given Hormone Injections On Father’s Orders, Says Doctor

Doctor claims that Michael Jackson's dad had him "chemically castrated" so he would continue to have a high-pitched voice.

In a shocking statement, Michael Jackson’s doctor, Conrad Murray, says that Joe Jackson had his son chemically castrated. The reason? To maintain Michael Jackson’s high-pitched singing voice, reported The Sun.

This information has only been released by Murray following the death of Joe Jackson just last month.

Murray had lots to say about Joe’s treatment of his kids.

“Joe Jackson was one of the worst fathers to his children in history…. The cruelty expressed by Michael that he experienced at the hand of his father…. The fact that he was chemically castrated to maintain his high-pitched voice is beyond words.”

Chemical castration is much different than physical castration. Its history can be traced back to the 1940s when hormone treatments started being used to lower testosterone levels in men. This was being done on sex offenders to “curb” their sexual desires, according to The Cut.

In fact, even in modern day times, the use of chemical castration is most often associated with sex offenders. For example in California, repeat sex offenders are sometimes given an option: serve a prison sentence, or get a reduced sentence by opting for chemical castration, detailed ABC News.

Others that voluntarily use chemical castration include people who have over-the-top sex addictions or sexual fantasies.

Dr. Conrad Murray hopes Joe Jackson finds 'redemption in hell.' Michael Jackson was forced to undergo chemical castration. https://t.co/ifn9ND2wKK via @MailOnline — Karlene Nation (@karlenenation) July 7, 2018

However, the idea of a father ordering chemical castration on his son is quite out of the norm. Throughout history, choir boys were known to be castrated, known as “castrato.” This ensured that the boys’ voices stayed high. However, for the castrati, the castration was physical and irreversible. It hasn’t been done for a long time, however, and the last known castrato, Alessandro Moreschi, lived between 1858 and 1922, according to the New York Times.

Some argue that chemical castration is reversible if the hormone treatments are stopped, while others point to a possible slew of side effects that could occur.

Since Michael Jackson’s father is now deceased, it’ll be difficult to fully prove Murray’s claims. Murray was previously sent to prison for two years for involuntary manslaughter, because he was the one that gave Michael Jackson a lethal dose of propofol that ultimately killed Jackson, reported The Blast.

Murray has previously spoken ill of Joe Jackson, also, when he said that “It is said that only the good die young … I hope Joe Jackson finds redemption in hell.”

The doctor also alleges that Michael Jackson would vomit when seeing his father out of stress and that the father inflicted “many sufferings” on the star.