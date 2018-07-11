Scott Disick Posts Racy Bikini Photo Of Sofia Richie On Instagram

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are currently vacationing in Greece and seem to be having a great time. However, not to be outdone by his baby mama Kourtney Kardashian’s recent string of bikini body posts, Scott posted his own racy photo of his 19-year-old girlfriend.

According to a July 11 report by The Daily Mail, Scott Disick recently snapped a photo of Sofia Richie walking away from him during their vacation. In the photo, Sofia is wearing a very skimpy bikini and red high heels. However, it’s her backside that is getting all of the attention. Richie’s thong bikini bottoms leave very little to the imagination and give the illusion that she’s wearing no bottoms at all in the photo.

In the snapshot, Sofia has a purse slung across her body, with the purse covering the only part of the bikini bottoms that would be visible. All of Richie’s assets are on display in the photograph, which Disick posted to his Instagram story on Wednesday.

The photo comes just days after Kourtney Kardashian was photographed wearing a skimpy thong bikini during her recent vacation in Italy. Since arriving in Greece, Sofia Richie has been posting photos that are making some fans wonder if she is trying to copy the style of Scott Disick’s former girlfriend.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have also been photographed showing off some major PDA during their trip to Mykonos with a group of friends. The couple, who had a brief split in June, seems to be doing well, and rumors are flying that they are planning to move in together very soon.

Sofia will reportedly move into Scott’s L.A. home, which means she will be getting a ton of quality time with his three children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3. The kids, who recently spent the past week in Italy with Kourtney and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, have finally returned home to Calabasas with their mother, and will likely spend time with their dad as soon as he gets back from his vacation.

Meanwhile, sources tell Us Weekly Magazine that Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t care if Scott Disick and Sofia Richie move in together and that her main focus is on the kids, and how they feel about the situation.

“She couldn’t be bothered by the drama. She just cares about the kids and that they’re OK with the situation, which they are,” one insider dished.