Full Schedule Of All Eclipses For The Rest Of 2018 – Total Lunar Eclipse Blood Moon Up Next

There are still some chances at seeing an eclipse this year, but you may have to travel to catch them.

Later this month, the Blood Moon will arrive in the sky and it will undergo a total lunar eclipse that will amaze people around the world. One of the coolest things is that it is going to be the longest lunar eclipse of the 21st century by clocking in at 103 minutes. As amazing as that sounds, not everyone is going to be able to view the incredible wonder of nature, but there are more eclipses to be seen in 2018 and here is your full schedule.

The total lunar eclipse of the Blood Moon is set to take place on the evening of July 27, 2018, when it will be enveloped in a reddish tint. Many areas in South America, Europe, the Pacific, Central Asia, and Africa will be able to enjoy the wonderful sights filling their sky, but there will be other chances for those in different parts of the world.

Express has broken down the exact schedule of all eclipses for the rest of 2018 and even moved into the following years as well. With the astronomical alignment of the sun, Earth, and moon as it needs to be, there are only two total eclipses during the year of 2018 and one was back in January.

The second is coming later this month, but NASA has confirmed that there are some partial solar eclipses still coming this year.

Blood moon over Arizona, USA | Photo by Richard Felix pic.twitter.com/YxneMn0xuR — Earth Pics ???? (@earthescope) July 4, 2018

Last year’s total solar eclipse took the world by storm and it even brought many people to tears as they were in awe with the beauty of nature. Two partial eclipses are set for this year and one is happening in the next couple of days, so, you will need to be ready for it.

Friday, July 13, 2018 – For the southernmost parts of Australia

Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018 – For the northernmost parts of Europe and northeast Asia

Of course, make sure to take all of the proper safety viewing recommendations when checking out a solar eclipse.

Unfortunately, there won’t be a lot of people who have the opportunity to see those partial solar eclipses, but 2019 really isn’t too far away and it will be busy once again. Here are some important dates to remember for the next couple of years:

Jan. 21, 2019 – Total lunar eclipse

July 2, 2019 – Total lunar eclipse over South America and the South Pacific

July 16, 2019 – Partial lunar eclipse

Dec. 26, 2019 – Ringed eclipse

Jan. 10, 2020 – Penumbral eclipse

June 5, 2020 – Penumbral eclipse

July 16, 2020 – Penumbral eclipse

Dec. 14, 2020 – Total solar eclipse

The total lunar eclipse of the Blood Moon later this month is one that so many people can’t wait to see, but there are many who won’t have the honor as they just aren’t in the right place. Of course, there will be live streams for them to view online, but it simply isn’t the same as being able to walk outside and enjoy the full beauty of it all. Still, 2018 is going to have some other eclipse opportunities for them and the next couple of years will bring even more.