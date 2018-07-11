Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Loves Her Sexy Curves, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

What does Younes Bendjima like most about Kourtney Kardashian's body?

Kourtney Kardashian has been working hard to stay in shape and according to a new report, her boyfriend, model Younes Bendjima, couldn’t be more excited about her impressive physique.

On July 11, Hollywood Life revealed that Bendjima, 24, is completely obsessed with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s body and can’t keep his hands off her, especially when it comes to the 39-year-old’s toned backside.

“Younes loves Kourtney’s hot butt and grabs it every chance he gets,” a source close to Bendjima explained to the outlet. “He can’t get enough of her and is totally turned on by her hot body. He loves exercising with her and watching her move all of her curves. But it’s her sexy a** that really turns him on.”

Kardashian and Bendjima first met one another in late 2016 in Paris, where a lot of his family resides, but they didn’t go public with their romance until last summer, when they were caught holding hands in Cannes, France.

Although it is understandable that Bendjima would find Kardashian to be quite attractive, the Hollywood Life insider said that his attraction to the reality star and mother of three isn’t solely physical. Instead, he reportedly digs her entire vibe and loves how feminine she is.

“When he’s with her he feels like she is all woman,” the insider said.

Kardashian shares three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, with her former boyfriend, Scott Disick, and is significantly older than Bendjima. However, as the source explained, Bendjima doesn’t mind his girlfriend’s age and actually loves how experienced she is and how comfortable she is with her body.

“They have great chemistry together, and it’s fireworks every time they step into a bedroom together,” the source added.

#mycalvins #ad @calvinklein A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 30, 2018 at 9:01am PDT

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have been kept private for the most part and it wasn’t until weeks ago that the couple decided to make their red carpet debut. As for social media, they have been known to share photos of one another, but don’t do so regularly.

Prior to her relationship with Bendjima, Kardashian was involved in an up and down relationship with 35-year-old Scott Disick, who is now dating 19-year-old model Sofia Richie.

For more of Kourtney Kardashian and her family, don’t miss new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which return on August 5 at 9 p.m. on the E! Network. No word yet on whether or not Bendjima will be seen when the show returns.