‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday, July 12: A Strange Message Leaves Victor Shaken

An angry Victor may make a life-changing mistake.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, July 12 provide a day full of surprises when Neil surprises Ashley, a strange message surprises Victor, and Mariah surprises somebody by asking for advice about Tessa.

Victor (Eric Braeden) gets a strange message from an unknown number, according to She Knows Soaps. It turns out the text is from J.T. (Thad Luckinbill), and Victor makes arrangements to meet with him, alone. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is beside herself with worry because J.T. tried to kill Victor twice and he also abused Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Obviously, J.T. is a dangerous man.

However, Victor really can’t call the cops because Paul (Doug Davidson) had a relationship with J.T. That means Victor doesn’t trust the police because they might end up protecting their own. Unfortunately, taking matters into his own hands could lead to a life-changing disaster, and things will never be the same in Genoa City.

Meanwhile, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) needs some advice regarding Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). She’s finally getting over the fact that Tessa stole her journal, and it’s clear that Mariah still feels the attraction to Tessa. Sure, they are friends, but Mariah still finds herself wanting more. If Hilary (Mishael Morgan) was an ordinary friend, then Mariah could talk to her about Tessa. Unfortunately, Hilary is all about herself, her baby, Devon (Bryton James), and now, for some reason, Nate (Brooks Darnell). Because of all those reasons, Mariah ends up turning to her good friend Kyle (Michael Mealor) to discuss her love life woes.

Nate makes himself at home today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/dDU9kZeDly — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 11, 2018

While Kyle might not be the most qualified person to dole out advice about love or even life for that matter considering his recent messy life, he’s been a reasonably good friend to Mariah lately, and perhaps he will end up steering her in the right direction when it comes to Tessa.

Finally, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is surprised by Neil (Kristoff St. John). He ends up creating a romantic evening alone away from the stresses of their lives, and she honestly wasn’t expecting it. They had a brief dalliance several years back, and Ashley finds herself intrigued by the possibilities that Neil offers.

However, Neil surprises Ashley when he backs off a bit and tells her he doesn’t want to move too quickly and ruin their friendship. She ends up kissing him and starts to leave, but will he change his mind?

Tune in to CBS or POP tomorrow to find out what happens next on Y&R.