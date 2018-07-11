Watch Croatia Vs. England 2018 FIFA World Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

England face their toughest test in their quest to advance to the FIFA World Cup Final for the first time in 52 years, while scandal-plagued Croatia look to overcome distractions and get to their first final ever.

England come up against what will likely be the toughest obstacle they have faced in their quest to “bring it home,” but Croatia and the team’s leader Luka Modric face a scandal that could prove a distraction — and a stroke of luck for England, the Scottish newspaper The National reports, when the two countries collide in the second 2018 FIFA World Cup semifinal, a match that will live stream from Moscow on Wednesday.

The last time England played in a World Cup semifinal came in 1990, when a Three Lions side led by Gary Lineker, Paul Gascoigne, and goalkeeper Peter Shilton were eliminated on penalties by Germany, then still known as West Germany, as The Guardian recalls.

Of course, England are one-for-one in World Cup finals (per the BBC), having reached the ultimate game only in 1966. In a Cup competition played in their own country, England took a hat-trick from Geoff Hurst — still the only hat-trick ever tallied in a World Cup Final — to beat West Germany 4-2 in front of 96,000 fans including then 40-year-old Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, and bring the World Cup “home” to the birthplace of the sport for the first and, at least so far, last time.

Croatia Captain Luka Modric has so far overcome the distraction of possible jail time once the tournament concludes.

So far, Croatia has played a gallant, if not dominant tournament, following a stunning 3-0 thrashing of Lionel Messi and Argentina by needing back-to-back penalty shootouts over Denmark and host Russia to get to the semifinal (per 11v11).

But throughout, the team and in particular captain and Real Madrid star Luka Modric have needed to shut out the distraction of what appears to be the biggest scandal in the often-sketchy history of Croatian football — a scandal that could see Modric behind bars before the year is out. According to The Guardian, the 32-year-old is alleged to have given false testimony in the corruption trial of former Dynamo Zagreb chief executive Zdravko Mamic. As soon as the World Cup competition ends, Modric will go on trial in his home country on a perjury charge.

