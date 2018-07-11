Thai Cave Rescue To Become A Feature Film

A film depicting the harrowing story of a Thai boys soccer team trapped in a cave will be adapted for the big screen from Pure Flix Entertainment. Pure Flix is a faith-based production company behind the God’s Not Dead film franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The story, which received worldwide attention, has been brought to the table by Michael Scott, the CEO and co-founder of Pure Flix.

Scott told The Hollywood Reporter that he was on the scene of the heroic rescue efforts as he lives in Thailand part-time.

“The bravery and heroism I’ve witnessed is incredibly inspiring, so, yes, this will be a movie for us,” Scott told The Hollywood Reporter. The film will likely be released under the company banner Pinnacle Peak, which is also releasing a new version of the Louisa May Alcott classic Little Women.

“It’s not necessary to make this a Christian film, just an inspirational one,” he said.

The CEO revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that he has already spoken to some of the 90 divers involved in the rescue mission. He reportedly has also spoken to some of the family members of boys who were trapped in the cave. Scott has not, as yet, spoken to any of the boys as they are still being evaluated in the hospital.

The terrorizing ordeal of the team began on June 23. The boys and their soccer coach went exploring in the caves and rising water trapped them inside.

Sakchai Lalit / AP Images

Scott noted that he will be lining up screenwriters in the next few weeks. The film will be co-produced by Adam Smith of Kaos Entertainment and will have a budget upwards of $60 million.

The CEO has a personal connection to the story, as his wife was a friend of former Sgt. Saman Kunan who died on July 6 while volunteering as a rescuer.

“This isn’t just about a movie, it’s about honoring everybody involved, including the soldier who died,” he said. “This was truly a team effort involving Brits, Aussies, Americans, and Thais, and the divers told us incredible stories.”

“They had less than five meters’ visibility, fought harsh currents and used a buddy system of two divers for each boy rescued. It was a monumental effort.”

After almost three weeks trapped in the dark, away from their loved ones in a cave in northern Thailand, the boys, aged between 11 and 16, were allowed to see their relatives through a glass wall while they are being monitored in the hospital, as doctors are still concerned about their health.