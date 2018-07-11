Not about to be upstaged by the biggest game in the world, the two pop stars decide if you can't beat 'em, join 'em.

With the recent victory in the World Cup semi-finals of France over Belgium by a razor-thin margin, the score being 1-0 in favor of the French team, it appears that World Cup interest has reached a fever pitch as even the world’s biggest pop stars are bending the knee to incorporate it into their stage shows.

Apparently quite concerned that the World Cup final, scheduled for July 15, would overlap with their own concert, Sportstar Live is reporting that Beyonce and husband Jay-Z are planning a party. A football or soccer party to be exact, putting the spotlight on the 2018 Russia World Cup finals up on a big screen as a sort of pre-concert event in an attempt to prevent lost ticket sales and potentially weaker attendance figures.

The concert, part of the married musical duos On the Run II world tour, is scheduled for the evening of July 15 – the same night as the World Cup final featuring France and an as yet unknown opponent. A game between odds-on favorites England versus the underdog Croatian team will take place to decide who moves forward in the bracket to face France on the 15th, starting at approximately 2:00 p.m. EST.

Bookkeepers have England to win at about +130 and Croatia at around +240 with a draw during regulation time at +220, according to CBS Sports.

The odds may or may not matter to the power couple, with Jay-Z and Beyonce adeptly deciding to put the hype to good use in building the gate up, increasing potential revenue and preventing any bitterness that fans having to choose between their favorite footballers and favorite pop stars may have had to wrestle with.

Saturday’s date was already sold out, with no major competing or conflicting events going head to head with the event – but tickets still remain for the Sunday show.

Beyonce and Jay-Z aren’t the only two pop icons bowing to external pressure from the sports world to accommodate the World Cup final. Justin Timberlake, former member of NSYNC and now an award-winning musician in a standalone career, has also decided to screen the game previous to his show taking place on Sunday at the O2 Arena in London.

I heard there’s a big game on tomorrow before our show… so I had a little chat with @TheO2. SOUND ON. ????????⚽️ Doors open at 630. #MOTWTOUR pic.twitter.com/xH93fjYE4N — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) July 10, 2018

“I heard there’s a big game on tomorrow before our show,” Timberlake tweeted on Tuesday. “So I had a little chat with @TheO2.”

Following the big win for France on Tuesday, tens of thousands of Parisians took to the streets in riotous celebration, waving flags and sending up thunderous cheers and applause. France, Britain, and millions of football and soccer fans from across the globe will be glued to their television sets and smartphones on Sunday to witness the culmination of the 2018 Russia World Cup, pinning their hopes on their team of choice.