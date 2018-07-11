‘One Piece’ Chapter 911 Spoilers: Luffy Meets Ace’s Girlfriend In Wano, Basil Hawkins Appears

What is Ace's connection with Luffy's new friend, Tama?

One Piece Chapter 911 is yet to be officially released, but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter of One Piece will be focusing on Monkey D. Luffy, who got separated from his crew after their ship was swallowed by a giant whirlpool. Can Luffy find a way to reunite with Nami, Chopper, Brook, Sanji, and Carrot?

One Piece Chapter 910 ended with Luffy landing on a mysterious island together with the Thousand Sunny. In the spoiler posted at Oro Jackson for One Piece Chapter 911, Luffy remembered everything that happened before he got caught in the giant whirlpool they found above the waterfalls. The Strawhat Pirates captain inflated himself to serve as a jumping platform for Sanji to save their crew.

Luffy also tried to escape, but the giant octopus grabbed him and they fell into the vortex of the whirlpool. To make things more complicated for Luffy, he lost the Vivre card in his hat. One Piece Chapter 911 featured a scene where a girl named Tama was caught by Kaido’s men in the forest of creatures. Because of her connection with the Kozuki clan, she was threatened to be sold in the red light district or be killed.

Kaido’s men chased the girl until they reached the shore where they saw Luffy and the Thousand Sunny. A demonic baboon, who serves Kaido’s men, is fighting with Tama’s pet, the guardian lion. Kaido’s men also decided to capture Luffy for illegal entry. One of the evil guys pointed a gun at Luffy but was immediately knocked down.

The demonic baboon was ordered to change his target to Luffy, but before it attacked, the Strawhat Pirates captain used his Conqueror’s Haki to defeat the wild beast. Tama grabbed the opportunity to fire back and hit Kaido’s men with a club. Tama made a ring with her index finger and thumb and fed the baboon dumplings.

Tama managed to tame the wild beast. Luffy said she has a useful ability. Tama told Luffy why she was being chased by the evil guys and said that they are currently in Kuri. Tama decided to bring Luffy into her home and gave him something to eat. Luffy expressed a huge disappointment with the amount of food that he ate, but it was later revealed that it was the only food Tama has.

To stave off her hunger, Tama went on a river to drink. Her master, Tengu, came into her house and was very angry to see Luffy ate her food. Tengu told Luffy that the water Tama drank was polluted because of Kaido’s factory. Though Tama can move to a better place, she decided to stay because of the promise he made to Portgas D. Ace, Luffy’s sworn brother.

One Piece Chapter 911 will also feature the appearance of Basil Hawkins, a member of the Worst Generation who is currently a servant of Emperor Kaido. The spoilers revealed that Hawkins is connected with the evil guys chasing Tama and he is called the star performer. Hawkins decided to go to Kuri but told his subordinates not to inform Kaido.