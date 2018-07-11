‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nina Faces Questions While Michael’s Prenup May Cause Issues With Marrying Nelle

Wednesday's episode brings plenty of drama, according to the latest 'General Hospital' spoilers.

Wednesday should be a big episode for fans of General Hospital, spoilers tease. Peter was whisked away to Wyndemere because Finn and Franco caught wind of the cabin situation, but Nina is going to be facing questions that may become more than she can handle. Michael and Chase have a plan to take down Nelle, and the wedding is about to take place. However, Michael asked her to sign a prenuptial agreement and this will surely create some wrinkles in their wedding plans. Where do things head in the July 11 show?

General Hospital spoilers detail that Peter will push Liesl to consider where this is all headed, urging her to let go of her vendetta. Nina keeps holding Obrecht back from killing Peter and he’ll try to convince Liesl to let him go so she can maintain her freedom. Nina will be facing pressure too, as Valentin will reportedly get suspicious and Drew will be cornering her and asking why she’s been acting so strangely.

She Knows Soaps indicate that while Valentin will be making some calls and doing some digging, seemingly to try to figure out what Nina’s up to, she will chastise him for his attempts. Nina is pretty frazzled at this point, and General Hospital spoilers reveal that he’ll be pushing her to come clean during Thursday’s show.

Missed an episode? Not to worry! Full episodes of #GH are just a click away: https://t.co/GXBjDEqaYF — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 3, 2018

Michael has told his loved ones that he’s ready to marry Nelle immediately, and this is all a part of the plan he is implementing with Chase. He presented Nelle with a prenup to sign, and General Hospital spoilers note that during Wednesday’s show, she will tell her fiancé that she’s spoken with her lawyer. Will she resist signing the paperwork? She may try to push for an agreement that is more to her liking, but sneak peeks for the week have shown that the two will make it to the altar so they must come to terms on the prenup.

This next show will also bring some action involving Maxie and Lulu, and the two are definitely back on the right track with their friendship again. General Hospital spoilers also suggest that Finn and Chase will butt heads over the topic of their father and Chase’s mother heading to Port Charles soon to visit. In addition, Ned will seemingly reach out to Drew, and Soap Central hints that he’ll aim to get things straightened out on some front.

How much further will Obrecht take this situation with Peter? Can Michael really follow through with this plan regarding Nelle? General Hospital spoilers hint that things will be quite intense as the rest of the week plays out and viewers won’t want to miss any of the action.