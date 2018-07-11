Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Want A ‘Very Small’ Wedding, May Get Married In Canada

Justin Bieber is discussing his upcoming nuptials just days after getting engaged.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have only been engaged for four days but already, the couple is reportedly discussing the idea of tying the knot with “a very small wedding.”

On July 11, an insider spoke to Us Weekly magazine in regard to the couple’s hopes for their upcoming nuptials, revealing that Bieber and Baldwin have decided they want something private and intimate, possibly in Bieber’s native country of Canada.

“Justin loves Canada and is at home there. It’s a special place for him and he’d love to get married there,” the source explained.

Bieber proposed to Baldwin in The Bahamas on July 7, less than one month after they reconciled their on-again, off-again romance during a vacation in Miami, Florida. As Us Weekly explained, Bieber and Baldwin embarked on their latest whirlwind romance on June 9 and traveled to New York City and The Hamptons in the weeks that followed.

While in the Bahamas, Bieber’s security guards told fellow guests at the bar where the couple was salsa dancing to put their phones away. Shortly thereafter, Bieber asked Baldwin to marry him.

“She wasn’t showing off her ring,” a vacationer told the magazine. “They seemed pretty normal.”

Days after their engagement was first reported, Bieber and Baldwin confirmed the news, him with a photo and sweet message on Instagram and her on Twitter. In Bieber’s post, the singer called his model fiancé the “love of my life” and said there isn’t anyone who he’d rather spend his life with.

Although Bieber’s relationship with Baldwin has been up and down, a friend close to the pair told the magazine that they’ve “always had this weird thing” with one another.

“He was a very important part of her life way back when,” the source revealed. “He’s always had a special place in her heart.”

@elle_italia shot by @michaelsandersstudio A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on May 14, 2018 at 11:52am PDT

As for Justin Bieber’s past romance with Selena Gomez, which ended in March of this year, another insider told Us Weekly magazine that despite the quickness in which Bieber moved on, Gomez isn’t feeling bitter.

“She’s fully done with him,” the source said.

The insider also said that because Gomez doesn’t have any social media accounts on her phone, she wasn’t aware of Bieber’s highly-publicized reunion with Baldwin. In addition, those close to her make it a point to leave Bieber out of their chatter when he and Gomez are not on good terms.

“She’s over Justin. He can do whatever he wants,” the source added.