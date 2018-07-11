‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday July 12: Hope & Steffy’s Showdown, Liam Seeks Advice From Wyatt

New B&B spoilers state Hope and Steffy come face-to-face in a tense showdown.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, July 12 features two baby mamas on a mission, while the father seeks advice from his brother who was married to both. Hope (Annika Noelle) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will finally see each other after Hope broke her pregnancy news to Liam (Scott Clifton). The ever-indecisive Liam will approach Wyatt (Darin Brooks) for some much needed advice about the situation he finds himself in.

Hope has made her feelings crystal clear to Liam. She has told him she loves him, she told him she doesn’t want to put him in a difficult situation, she says she doesn’t want to get between him and Kelly, and yet at the same time she also says that she refuses to be the sidelined family. Even though not too long ago she gave Liam the freedom to be with Steffy and their daughter, she has now decided she deserves the same.

Steffy on the other hand feels that she has been through so much over the last year. She and Liam were finally on the brink of getting married when Hope’s news shook her world once again. She is now worried that Kelly’s dad won’t want to get married anymore. According to She Knows Soaps, Hope and Steffy will faceoff.

B&B fans will remember that Liam could not give Steffy a definitive answer earlier this week about whether he still wanted to get married. Instead, he said that he needed time to figure things out and Steffy said she was happy to give it to him. However, she later cried while holding Kelly in her arms.

Now Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Hope and Steffy will have the opportunity of speaking their minds to each other. Soap Central teases that “Steffy and Hope each vow they have the right to a family with Liam.”

Liam decides to go and see Wyatt for some advice. He told his brother that he trusts him, and therefore it would seem logical that he would go to Wyatt in his time of crisis. Since news of Hope’s pregnancy has not leaked out yet, it would seem as if this would be the first time Wyatt would hear the news. It would be interesting to hear Wyatt’s take on the news, since he tends to be the more pragmatic of the brothers. Other spoilers reveal that Wyatt will tell his father, Bill, the news tomorrow. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.