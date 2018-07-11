Netflix Releases Bewitching First Poster For ‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’

The Netflix fantasy series is based on Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's horror comic books of the same name.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is coming soon, and Netflix has the poster to prove it. The first poster for the magical Netflix series has been released by series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. The photo posted by Netflix includes the caption, “Something wicked is coming….to a Comic Con bag.”

Like Riverdale before it, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is based on Aguirre-Sacasa’s comic book series of the same name. According to TV Line, this 10-episode Netflix drama will imagine ” the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft.”

The dark drama, which stars teen actress Kiernan Shipka (aka Mad Men’s Sally Draper), is a far cry from the sunny cartoon series about Sabrina Spellman that aired in the 1970s—although the newly released poster depicts the signature blonde bob of the iconic Archie Comics character.

While this Sabrina probably won’t be part of a bubblegum pop band, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will find the teen witch coming to terms with her half-witch, half-mortal standing as she battles “the evil forces that threaten her, her family, and the daylight world humans inhabit.”

You can see the first poster for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina below.

In addition to Shipka, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Lucy Davis and Miranda Ottos as Aunt Hilda and Zelda, respectively. Other stars include Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle, Jaz Sinclair as Rosalind Walker, Tati Gabrielle as Sabrina’s biggest rival Prudence, and Chance Perdomo as her cousin Ambrose. In addition, Bronson Pinchot will play evil school principal George Hawthorne and Michelle Gomez will play a possessed teacher, Mary Wardell.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new series will follow Sabrina as she begins her education as a sorceress while feigning a normal life as a high school sophomore.

A sweet version of the Sabrina Spellman character has been featured in several past TV series, including Saturday morning cartoon Sabrina The Teenage Witch, which aired from 1970 to 1974 as well as the 1977 animated spinoff, The New Archie and Sabrina Hour. Two decades later, Melissa Joan Hart starred in the live-action series Sabrina the Teenage Witch, which featured the familiar character living with her 500-year-old Aunts Hilda and Zelda and her talking cat, Salem.

The Netflix Sabrina series will be based on Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s 2014 horror comic, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. While the talking cat and elderly aunties will remain in the new Netflix series, the primary influences for the show are said to be the horror films Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist.

The premiere date for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has not been announced, but the new poster is definitely progress.