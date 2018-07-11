Jinger Duggar’s Husband, Jeremy Vuolo, Shares ‘Radiant’ Photo Of His Expectant Wife

Jinger Duggar is about ready to deliver baby girl Vuolo.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo is about ready to give birth to her first child any time now. She still has days before her official due date, but she could deliver at any moment. Her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, has been right by her side the whole time. In fact, he posted his feelings in a gorgeous Instagram photo of his wife on Tuesday.

The black and white snapshot is a close up of Jinger’s face with a ray of light shining down on her. She appears to be makeup free and her newly lightened hair is flowing around her face. Jeremy said that she is “radiant” in the post. That simple sentiment seemed to melt the hearts of Duggar fans everywhere. They certainly are anxious for the reality stars to deliver their baby girl.

Jinger and Jeremy live in Laredo, Texas, where the expectant mom is dealing with the high temperatures. It’s not known yet what the delivery plans are once she goes into labor. The girls usually try for home births until something concerning prompts them to head to the hospital. But things may be changing when it comes to the Duggar family delivering babies at home. Kendra and Joe Duggar had opted to head to the hospital instead of having their baby boy at home. It may be likely that Jinger will choose this route as well for her first child.

The 24-year-old reality star seems to be doing things differently than her sisters, so her plans may just gear more toward going to the hospital once labor begins. Jinger herself said in a recent promo for the new season of Counting On that she is quite nervous about the whole birthing process.

She isn’t usually present, or at least not helping out, when her sisters are delivering their babies. Jana, Jill, and Jessa are the ones who are seen on the show hovering over the mom in labor. That comment from Jinger leads one to believe that she may not choose a home birth for herself.

This will be grandbaby number 12 for Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. They are always excited when a baby announcement is made. In fact, they admitted in a recent video clip that they are expecting an announcement any time from newly married couple Josiah and Lauren Duggar. They may just follow in the footsteps of Joe and Kendra and Austin and Joy by getting pregnant right away, possibly on their wedding night.

You will be able to see Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s pregnancy, and possibly the birth of her and Jeremy’s daughter, on the new season of Counting On coming up on July 30.