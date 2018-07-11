‘Little People, Big World’s’ Tori & Zach Roloff Aren’t Leaving The Show

The 'Little People Big World' stars debunked the previous rumors about their departure.

A recent post by the Inquisitr suggested that the hit TLC show, Little People Big World, would be down a few cast members next season.

The report claimed that Jeremy Roloff, his wife, and his child would be ending their time on the show, claiming that he made the decision last year that this year would be his last year. He’d been with the show for 14 years, and 17 seasons, and felt that now that he had a wife and child, enough was enough.

However, he’s grateful to have been a part of the show for as long as he’d been, and in his farewell post, he thanked the fans of Little People Big World for making “the ride” so much fun.

This marks the latest shakeup in the show’s cast, and many fans are left wondering who, precisely, will be next on the proverbial chopping block.

Cast members that will be returning, however, are Tori & Zach Roloff — and baby Jackson, of course!

Yesterday, Tori took to her Instagram Stories to announce that neither she nor her husband is leaving the show, and she did so with four simple words.

“We’re Not Going Anywhere!”

The post was punctuated by a fun, hugging emoji.

Tori Roloff, however, doesn’t just have the paychecks from Little People Big World to keep her afloat. The new mom has her own craft business, Z&T Creations.

However, if anyone was going to leave the show, it would most likely be Zach & Tori Roloff, especially since they get so much “hate” from so-called fans of the show about what they do with baby Jackson.

According to In Touch Weekly, Tori recently had to get on Instagram to address “haters” who had a lot to say about her recent expedition on a tractor with her son, who also suffers from dwarfism like his father.

“Please take into consideration my husband and I would never put Baby J in harm’s way. Kthanksenjoy,” she wrote on Instagram as onlookers continued to bash her for taking a picture of Jackson on a tractor.

After her message, however, fans were overwhelmingly supportive of the Little People Big World cast member, with many of them applauding her for speaking out against her “haters” before they could even get started in on her and her family.

“You both are amazing parents!! Baby J is one blessed little boy. Haters will always hate and I bet that gets irritating!!” wrote one Little People Big World fan.