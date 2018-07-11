‘Little People, Big World’s’ Tori & Zach Roloff Aren’t Leaving The Show

A recent post by the Inquisitr suggested that the hit TLC show, Little People Big World, would be down a few cast members next season.
The report claimed that Jeremy Roloff, his wife, and his child would be ending their time on the show, claiming that he made the decision last year that this year would be his last year. He’d been with the show for 14 years, and 17 seasons, and felt that now that he had a wife and child, enough was enough.
However, he’s grateful to have been a part of the show for as long as he’d been, and in his farewell post, he thanked the fans of Little People Big World for making “the ride” so much fun.
This is an announcement concerning Jeremy Roloff and his family specifically: After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come. A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun.???????? We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically – the show must go on! That being said, we’re not disappearing. We have a lot of exciting stuff in the works and are eager to continue the work that the Lord has called us to! Again, we thank you, and always enjoy when we get a chance to meet one of you. Whether it be in the airport, on the street, at pumpkin season or at one of our upcoming Beating50percent events! THANK YOU for all the love and support. Your messages, comments, gifts, and mail are noticed and appreciated. ❤️You guys are the best. Thank you for respecting our decision. I also want to give a big thank you to the team at TLC. Thanks for putting up with us;) You’ve provided us with a grand opportunity and for that we are forever grateful. *you can watch the video on my IGTV. Under the mercy, -Jeremy
This marks the latest shakeup in the show’s cast, and many fans are left wondering who, precisely, will be next on the proverbial chopping block.
Cast members that will be returning, however, are Tori & Zach Roloff — and baby Jackson, of course!
Yesterday, Tori took to her Instagram Stories to announce that neither she nor her husband is leaving the show, and she did so with four simple words.
“We’re Not Going Anywhere!”
The post was punctuated by a fun, hugging emoji.
Tori Roloff, however, doesn’t just have the paychecks from Little People Big World to keep her afloat. The new mom has her own craft business, Z&T Creations.
However, if anyone was going to leave the show, it would most likely be Zach & Tori Roloff, especially since they get so much “hate” from so-called fans of the show about what they do with baby Jackson.
According to In Touch Weekly, Tori recently had to get on Instagram to address “haters” who had a lot to say about her recent expedition on a tractor with her son, who also suffers from dwarfism like his father.
“Please take into consideration my husband and I would never put Baby J in harm’s way. Kthanksenjoy,” she wrote on Instagram as onlookers continued to bash her for taking a picture of Jackson on a tractor.
After her message, however, fans were overwhelmingly supportive of the Little People Big World cast member, with many of them applauding her for speaking out against her “haters” before they could even get started in on her and her family.
“You both are amazing parents!! Baby J is one blessed little boy. Haters will always hate and I bet that gets irritating!!” wrote one Little People Big World fan.