Meghan Markle Dons Classic Pantsuit In Ireland

Her stunning, chic, and effortless summertime look.

Meghan Markle donned a classic pantsuit during a series of engagements alongside husband Prince Harry as the two toured Ireland, looking every bit the chic royal her fans have come to expect.

During a visit to the official residence of President Michael D. Higgins at his residence Áras an Uachtaráin, where Markle and the president bonded over their shared love of rescue dogs, Markle donned a bespoke chic taupe green dress by Roland Mouret, which featured her go-to boatneck style and draping detail along with black shoes, and a Fendi handbag.

After a speedy change of clothes, according to The Daily Mail, Markle then wore her most talked-about ensemble of the day. Heading to Croke Park, the home of Ireland’s largest sporting organization, called the Gaelic Athletic Association, Markle donned a Givenchy pantsuit, black shoes, and a simple white tee, accessorized with a black clutch bag. She also let down the sleek bun hairstyle that she wore during her meeting with the president into loose waves.

The couple played with their young admirers at the event and one fan even went as far as to touch the prince’s beard while another pulled Markle’s hair at Croke Park Stadium. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked thrilled as they interacted with the children.

Prince Harry and Markle met members of the public at Trinity College’s Parliament Square at a royal walkabout. The Duchess of Sussex wore two outfits in the space of an hour and a half, totaling an estimated total of $22,000 in American dollars, equal to £17,000 British pounds.

During their time with President Higgins, the couple also rang a Peace Bell to mark the 10th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement and toured the grounds of Higgins’ stately home with the presidential couple and their two Bernese mountain dogs, Brod and Sioda.

AP Images

This was the second time Markle stunned royal watchers with a pantsuit ensemble. She first donned one in February 2018 for an awards event prior to becoming the Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry matched his wife’s fashion sensibilities, donning a light grey blazer, white shirt, and blue desert boots.

Markle continues to show the potential to change the perception of fashion brands, the royal family, and much more with her fashion choices. Her influence was almost immediate, occurring as soon as Markle appeared with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September 2017 wearing ripped jeans from the California brand Mother and carrying an Everlane tote, according to The New York Times.

The Times reported that Mother saw a 200 percent increase in traffic to its website after Markle was seen wearing the jeans. According to Lela Becker, the president and founder of Mother, the jeans sold out in three days and 400 people signed up on a wait list for a reorder, as reported by The Times.