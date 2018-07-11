Jenelle Evans Calls 911 On Nathan Griffith And His Mom: ‘They’re Trying To Keep [Kaiser] From Me!’

Get details on the 'Teen Mom 2' star's 911 call.

Jenelle Evans’ ex-boyfriend, Nathan Griffith, and his mom, Doris Davidson, refused to return Kaiser from a weekend visit earlier this month and after they failed to meet the Teen Mom 2 star with her son at her home, she called 911.

According to a Radar Online report on July 11, Griffith and Davidson refused to give Kaiser back to Evans last Sunday night after noticing he was sporting some bruising on his body and suspecting it was the result of abuse. Now, over a week later, Evans’ 911 call has been released.

“The grandparent and my ex are trying to keep my son,” Evans told the 911 operator. “I have primary custody and he has every other weekend. They were supposed to meet me at 5pm at the gas station and now they’re trying to say, ‘Oh since he has a bruise on him we’re going to keep him and not give him back to you.'”

Evans went on to explain that Griffith has no custodial rights to the child and can’t see him unless his visits are supervised.

“They’re trying to keep him from me!” she fumed.

Radar Online also shared details of a second call Evans made to police, during which the longtime reality star told the authorities that she was unable to locate Kaiser during an investigation by Child Protective Services and the Department of Social Services. She then explained that Kaiser had a bruise on his backside, which had been reported to police.

During his visit with Kaiser earlier this month, Griffith called police on Evans and claimed the boy had marks “all over him.” He also said Kaiser informed him that the marks were put on him by David Eason, the husband of Evans, who allegedly hit him with a stick.

That belly. ???? #HomeSweetHome A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Jul 4, 2018 at 4:05pm PDT

“I’ve been trying to call my child all day, but no one answers the phone. We’re waiting on DSS to finish their investigation and no one will contact me from DSS. They won’t answer to let me talk to my child. I want to send an officer there to see if he’s okay and make sure everything is okay,” Evans said to police during her second call.

Evans also told police that Davidson had accused her husband of abusing Kaiser and requested she be given a police escort when she arrived to Davidson’s home on July 3 to retrieve the child.

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her family, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.