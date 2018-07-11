Prince William Issues Battle Cry To England Team Before World Cup Semi-Final: ‘It’s Coming Home’

Prince William will be watching the match at home.

Prince William, who is also the president of England’s Football Association, issued a battle cry before his country’s World Cup semi-final clash against Croatia, according to the Evening Standard.

The Duke of Cambridge, a self-confessed soccer fan, has made sure to bask in the glory of his team’s success in Russia so far, taking to Twitter to congratulate the team after each of their wins at the World Cup. And now as the tournament makes its way to the penultimate round, Prince William took to Twitter to issue a rallying cry to his forces.

“A new generation is enjoying the magic of this World Cup run. “The whole country is right behind you tonight. Come on England – it’s coming home!”

Indeed. As the Duke noted, this is an impressively young English squad. Most members of the current team were not even born when England last reached this stage of the World Cup, which was in 1990 in Italy. That match against West Germany had ended in a 1-1 draw, with England going on to lose the penalty shootout. The last time England won the World Cup was in 1966, when they won the tournament in their own backyard.

Despite being an international force in soccer, the English team has been perennial under-performers at the World Cup, but Prince William believes all that is set to change with the current crop of players and their boss Gareth Southgate leading the charge in Russia.

Normally, Prince William would be attending a match of such significance, but he has been unable to fly to Moscow because of the UK’s tense relationship with Russia. Prime Minister Theresa May imposed a boycott on English officials traveling to Russia in the wake of the Novichok poisonings. But that wouldn’t deter the Duke of Cambridge from supporting his team as they take on Croatia in Wednesday’s semi-final. As the Standard reports, Prince William will be joined by members of the royal family as he is set to watch the game at his official Kensington Palace residence.

Meanwhile, younger brother Prince Harry, who has been on a trip to Ireland with wife Meghan Markle, also expressed confidence in England’s chances at the World Cup. When asked by reporters if the trophy was coming home, Prince Harry replied with the succinct but assured words –“most definitely.”

Of course, the phrase “it’s coming home” refers to the fact that soccer in its modern format was invented in England. It remains to be seen if the English players in Russia will be able to bring it home, but in case they do, the whole world could brace itself for English pandemonium.