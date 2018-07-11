Is Scheana Marie Dating Her Partner In Crime Adam Spott Amid ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 7? Fans Hope So!

Will 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 7 include a shocking new couple?

Scheana Marie and Adam Spott are closer than ever and many fans online are convinced there could be a romance blooming between them — if it hasn’t already begun.

On Tuesday night, while celebrating the birthday of their Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval, Scheana and Adam added fuel to the ongoing dating rumors when they posed for a cozy Instagram photo outside of a roller skating rink in Los Angeles.

“70’s roller disco with my partner in crime! Happy Birthday [Tom Sandoval] and [Jax Taylor] another one for the books!!” Scheana wrote in the caption of her July 10 photo.

In the comments section, several fans and followers of Scheana’s weighed in on the possibility of a coupling between the longtime reality star and her fellow SUR Restaurant employee.

“Cute couple alert!” one person wrote.

“Are you guys a thing yet?” someone asked.

“You two would make some pretty babies!” another fan added.

Also in the comments section of the post, Adam asked if he was himself or Tom Selleck. In response, Scheana said she’d be fine with either.

Scheana and Adam have remained in close contact with one another since filming began on the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, which has many wondering if their potential new romance will be a storyline when the show returns.

As fans may recall, Scheana Marie attempted to set Adam Spott up with Brittany Cartwright during her three-month breakup from Jax Taylor during Vanderpump Rules Season 6. However, nothing much happened between Cartwright and Spott and Cartwright later reunited with her now-fiancé Taylor.

While Scheana and Adam have definitely been a bit flirtatious with one another in recent months, Scheana has revealed on Twitter that she is currently single and hoping to stay that way throughout the summer. In addition, she has been spending time with other men, including Bachelor in Paradise star Robby Hayes and Jersey Shore cast member DJ Pauly D, who she mingled with during the MTV Movie and TV Awards last month.

During Season 6 of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana showcased her past romance with Robert Parks-Valletta on the show and proclaimed she would one day marry and have kids with him. Then, just weeks after production wrapped, the actor decided to call it quits on their relationship, which left Scheana completely devastated as fans saw during the reunion special.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 will air sometime later this year on Bravo TV.