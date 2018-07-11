Victoria’s Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Reveals Post-Baby Body In A Bikini Just 3 Weeks After Giving Birth

Candice is showing off her incredible body just weeks after giving birth to her second child.

Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel is stunning in a bikini just three weeks after giving birth to her second child. Daily Mail published new photos of the star proudly showing off her post-baby body during a recent trip to the beach just weeks after she welcomed her son, Ariel, into the world.

The new candid paparazzi snaps feature Candice showing off her middle and putting her hand on her tummy as she paddled in the ocean while sporting tiny red and white polka dot bikini bottoms and a white off the shoulder bikini top.

The site reported that Swanepoel made her latest beach trip a family day as she enjoyed some time on the sand while in Brazil, but opted to leave her newborn son at home.

Instead, Candice enjoyed some time in her bikini two piece at the beach with her eldest son, 1-year-old Anacan, as well as her parents who were all photographed splashing around in the sea while together in South America.

Swanepoel stunned in the new snaps, scraping back her long hair into a bun and accessorizing her bikini with gold hoop earrings as she stepped into the ocean as she revealed her toned legs and arms.

Incredibly, it was just three weeks ago that Swanepoel and her fiancé, Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli, welcomed their second son into the world.

As reported by People, the couple – who got engaged in 2015 – became parents for the second time on June 19 after Candice gave birth at their home in Brazil.

Swanepoel confirmed the exciting news of their son’s birth with a sweet photo she shared of herself holding her newborn with her 12.3 million followers on Instagram.

“Thank you so much for all the well wishes… Our little man was born this morning at home and he couldn’t be more perfect,” the supermodel wrote in the caption of the snap, while Candice also added two heart emojis to her post.

Candice also confirmed her baby son’s name on the social media site, where she gushed over the bond he will now have with his older brother.

“These are the most precious gifts life has given me. I am a lucky woman to be their mommy, to help guide them through this thing called life,” she wrote of her two children. “Now they will always have each other Anacan & Ariel #brothers.”

As Inquisitr previously reported, Swanepoel proudly showed off her growing baby bump before giving birth to her baby boy last month.

Candice was spotted flaunting her bare baby bump during a trip to the beach mere days before giving birth for the second time, while she also shared a number of bikini bump photos on her Instagram account while she was still expecting.