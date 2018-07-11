‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, July 11: Maya Suspects Xander, Wyatt’s Advice [Video]

New 'B&B' spoilers say that Xander also stands up for Emma.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, July 11 promise that Maya (Karla Mosley) will investigate her own family, while Wyatt (Darin Brooks) will give Sally (Courtney Hope) solid advice. Xander (Adain Bradley) will also vouch for Emma (Nia Sioux).

Xander will once again come to Emma’s rescue. In a Bold and the Beautiful preview clip of Wednesday, July 11, Xander will vouch for Emma as a good person. It seems as if Maya will again try to talk to her nephew about his association with Emma, but Xander is having none of it. From Maya’s perspective, Emma first needs to show that she is trustworthy. After all, she was caught with her camera in her hand taking photos. Yes, she did have a reasonable explanation (tailoring the dance routine to suit the dresses) but she proceeded to again pull her phone out where the designs were being kept.

He will tell Maya, “I know you’re just trying to look out for me but Emma really is a good person,” when Maya tries to talk to him about Emma. It seems as if Xander is falling hard and fast for the young intern. However, Emma isn’t the only intern Maya is concerned about.

Maya seems to be suspicious of everyone lately. B&B fans will remember that she questioned Emma’s last name and wondered if she was not related to Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears). Likewise, Soap Central teases that Maya will also want to make sure of Xander’s heritage. In fact, the preview clip shows Maya telling her father Julius ((Obba Babatundé), “I just wanna make sure Xander is who he says he is.” Perhaps she has doubts if he is her father’s brother’s son, after all, he just pitched up one day and said that he was Alexander Avant with no prior warning. One thing which does seem suspicious is the fact that he wants to hide his British accent.

Wyatt and Sally will be enjoying some pillow talk after having made love. Sally is still very insecure after she started working at Forrester Creations last week. She also overheard Hope (Annika Noelle) belittling her to Wyatt and warning him against her. It is with this in mind that Wyatt will tell Sally, “If you handle it with your charm, trust me, they’re gonna love you.” Unfortunately, charm is not going to be a factor when Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) and Katie (Ingo Rademacher) accuse Sally of threatening Hope on the website on today’s episode. Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS.