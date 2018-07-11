LeBron James No Shows A Pizza Party He Promoted on Twitter

LeBron James tweeted about a pizza party on twitter, fans showed up, he didn't and now everyone's bummed.

On Monday, famous basketballer LeBron James disappointed fans by not going to a pizza party he promoted. According to CBS Sports, James tweeted about a the potential pizza party in Los Angeles on that same afternoon at Blaze Pizza. Many of of his California fans showed up to the Culver City location and were sadly surprised to find out they just get a free pizza and not a photo or even a visual of the LeBron James.

Just last week, James parted ways with the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Los Angeles Lakers and reactions, of course, were mixed. Though, there wasn’t a huge backlash, and the hashtag #LAbron was officially coined. James had been on the Calvaliers on and off since 2003. He briefly played on the Miami Heat for four years in between before bouncing back – pun intended – to the Cavaliers in 2014.

The chain make-your-own-pizza establishment, Blaze Pizza was pretty thrilled about the switch even tweeting about a Los Angeles-wide pizza party happening as a celebration for his arrival to Los Angeles. Blaze tweeted everyone would receive a free pizza between 2-5pm on Monday in the Los Angeles area. James retweeted it alluding that he’d be at the Culver City location with some sneaky emoji side eyes. Unfortunately, it was just a tease and James was nowhere to be found.

Haven’t been to a pizza party in a minute ???? Culver City? ???????? https://t.co/1QxgALyekK — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 9, 2018

James has not commented as to why he tweeted the tease and no-showed but the tweet still remains on his page.

Fans when bonkers when he tweeted and the line to Blaze Pizza in Culver City was massive. Fans tweeted pictures and videos of the line that went around the block and then some. One fan was even tweeted a sigh of relief when they realized they were the 20th person in line.

It may be a little bizarre that LeBron just essentially tweeted promoting a chain pizza restaurant until you find out the two of them have a history together. LeBron is one of the brand’s original investors. LeBron originally backed them in 2012 and was there when they opened their first two locations in Miami and Chicago.

According to ABC News, Blaze Pizza recently became the fastest growing chain in North American food history. The company has goals of hitting 1,000 stores and $1 billion in sales by 2022. As of June of last year, LeBron’s stake in the company was worth over $35 million. So there was a method to LeBron’s twitter madness and it all ends more money in his bank.