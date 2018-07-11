‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday July 10: Zoe Spies on Xander & Emma, Wyatt Reassures, IT Guy Hired

Zoe evades Sally's questions.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, July 10 state that Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) and Katie (Heather Tom) shared some kisses in the office before talking about Hope and the website. Thorne said he liked the idea of being a couple wih her, but Katie then changed the topic back to work. Thorne believed that they should step up their efforts to find the person who is targeting Hope (Annika Noelle). Katie agreed because the troll crossed the line when they said that Hope better watch out. According to She Knows Soaps, Thorne had someone in mind who would be able to trace the messages, he called him the best IT guy in town.

When Ken (Danny Woodburn) arrived, he apologized to Katie for working with Bill (Don Diamont). He then got down to work to trace the troll. Bold and the Beautiful recap, via Soap Central, states that Ken thought that the site was properly constructed and thought the person could be using a VPN. However, Katie and Thorne would not let him work in peace and he became very agitated. Thorne then tried to appease him and they brought him a pillow for his back. They want to make sure that Hope wasn’t in any danger.

Bold and the Beautiful fans saw Zoe (Kiara Barnes) listened to Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Sally’s (Courtney Hope) conversation while she worked. Sally said that it was difficult to work in a situation where Hope did not trust her and wanted to ruin her professional and personal life. She said that at the end of the day all she could do was win Hope’s trust.

Sally then asked Zoe what part of Britain she’s from but Zoe evades her questions by saying, “Mostly London, thereabouts.” She revealed that she is a self-taught artist and was following her dreams. A beep sounded from Zoe’s phone and she checked it. She looked at a picture of Xander and Emma (Nia Sioux) and then decides to take a break.

Sally and Wyatt kiss and make love on the couch. Sally teases him that since she works, he needs to have supper made when she gets home. He says that he is an out-of-the-box chef. Talk returns to Sally’s predicament at work, and Wyatt remarks that Hope and Sally may even become friends.

Emma questions Xander about why he would keep his British roots a secret. He told her he wanted to move forward from his past and concentrate on his future and his internship at Forrester Creations. Emma’s phone alerts her that the photo she posted on social media already had 400 likes. Xander did not like the fact that she tagged him. They laugh and flirt as Zoe arrives and watches them from afar. He tells Emma that he is happy that she is in his life. Emma touches Xander’s hand and Zoe flashed back to a time when Xander told her that he loved her. Tune into Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS.