‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday, July 10: Jack Decides To Find Out Who He Is!

Abbott or Chancellor? Soon Jack might know for sure.

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, July 10 brings secrets, risky business, and a massive confrontation. Billy gets desperate over “Jaboat,” Ashley takes a significant risk, and Cane confronts Kyle.

At Jabot, Billy (Jason Thompson) decided to win back “Jaboat.” Summer (Hunter King) claimed she felt terrible about luring him into gambling, but undoubtedly that was her goal all along. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) barged into Billy’s office and dismissed Summer. Billy let Ashley know he had an open door policy, and Ashley told him what a bad policy that is. They sparred a bit over exactly who the boss at Jabot really is, and then behind Billy’s back, Ashley demanded Summer submit a list of everything she does at the company every day.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) went to Sharon’s (Sharon Case) and discussed the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) sighting. Phyllis wondered if Sharon had been drinking, but Sharon finally convinced her they really saw Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) ex. They went to Newman Enterprises and met with Victoria. While the discussed the situation, Sharon told them to stop living in denial.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) came in and felt freaked out because he’s found them together so often. Phyllis and Sharon leave, and Nick and Victoria discussed the damage at Newman, which Victoria admitted was worse than even the public knew, and Nick had no sympathy for their father. Later, Brittany (Lauren Woodland) called and told Nick to expect a decision on Christian’s paternity by the end of the day.

Phyllis and Summer discussed Ashley’s return at Jabot. Phyllis gave Summer good advice to watch her back where Ashley’s concerned, and then she asked Summer to check into a shipping issue. When Summer called, the shipping company acted like she was crazy. Summer told Billy about it, and Billy let her know that he’d told Phyllis a lie to cover for gambling. He told her to let Phyllis know the shipping company is not a problem.

At the Abbotts, Jack (Peter Bergman) told Kyle (Michael Mealor) he couldn’t use the DNA from the bone Kyle found in Phillip Chancellor’s grave. Cane (Daniel Goddard) arrived, and he yelled about Kyle’s disrespect. Jack tried to intervene in their argument, but Cane told them both that even with DNA they wouldn’t get any stake in Chancellor. Later Jack told Kyle he had to know the trust about his DNA, so he decided to run the test.

Cane left and ended up running into Nate (Brooks Darnell) at Crimson Lights. Nate opened up to his old friend and told Cane that his fiancée died and what a struggle it’d been for him.

Finally, Ashley and Neil (Kristoff St. John) met up at the Dive Bar to discuss all the recent changes in her life. She risked everything, though by giving him some insider details about Newman Enterprises and a client that left who would be perfect for Hamilton Winters.

