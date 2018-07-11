Watch Sri Lanka Vs. South Africa Cricket 1st Test Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

South Africa face their first Test match since the retirements of two of their top stars, while Sri Lanka look to regroup after a mediocre performance in the West Indies last month.

South Africa have lost two of their top stars, world-ranked batsman A.B. de Villiers and fast bowler Morne Morkel, to retirement, but the first Test match against Sri Lanka will see the return of the world’s number one-ranked Test bowler to the South African side — 23-year-old Kagiso Rabada, as Times of India reports — when they take to the field as Day One will live stream from Galle on Thursday.

Rabada has already claimed 143 wickets in his first 30 Test matches, according to CricTracker, needing just seven more to become the third-fastest South African bowler to reach the magic 150 mark.

Also returning from injury will be the veteran, 35-year-old pacer Dale Steyn, who has taken 35 wickets in his seven Test matches against Sri Lanka. His fellow proteas fast bowler Vernon Philander also has 35 wicket to his name in the same number of Tests against Sri Lanka.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the first Test match between Sri Lanka and South Africa see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball on Day One is scheduled for 10 a.m. India Standard Time in both India and Sri Lanka on Thursday, July 12, at 35,000-seat Galle International Stadium in Galle, Sri Lanka. In South Africa, that start time will be 6:30 a.m. South Africa Standard Time, while in the United States, the live stream begins at 12:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 9:30 p.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, July 11.

Kagiso Rabada, the world’s leading test cricket bowler, return to the South Africa bowling corps against Sri Lanka on Thursday. Sydney Seshibedi / Getty Images

Bowling in Sri Lanka has not seemed to bother Steyn, who has taken 21 of his wickets in four Tests played on the Emerald Isle, according to CricInfo, for an average of just 24.71. Rabada, on the other hand, has never bowled on a Sri Lanka pitch, but his average in India where conditions are similar, stands at 55.5 in three Test matches there.

Sri Lanka’s bowling attack will be led by 40-year-old left-arm spinner Rangana Herath, who has averaged 17 in 24 Tests at home, with a haul of 164 wickets, accordion to ThePapare sports site.

Watch a preview of the first Sri Lanka vs. South Africa Test match in the video below courtesy of Sri Lankan sports site ThePapare.com.

To watch a live stream of the day one action in the Sri Lanka vs. Smith Africa first 2018 Test cricket match in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV Xtra, which will carry live streaming video of the crucial match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is cancelled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.

In South Africa, the Test match will live stream via SuperSport 2, while in Sri Lanka, Channel Eye will stream the Galle Test live. Cricket fans in India may look for a live stream on the HotStar service.

Cricket fans may also open an account at Bet365, which will live stream the Test match at this link.