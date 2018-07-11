‘This Is Us’ Star Sterling K. Brown Back At Work, Does The Shiggy With TV Wife Susan Kelechi Watson

You know that everyone has gone back to work at the NBC hit show This Is Us because cast and crew have been excitedly posting to social media but none have shown as much enthusiasm as Primetime Emmy-winner Sterling K. Brown, who plays Randall, and his TV wife, Susan Kelechi Watson. The two dance it out to Drake’s “In My Feelings” in Brown’s latest Instagram post, taking up the ‘Do The Shiggy Challenge’ that you have to see to believe. The actor captioned it, “Gotta #DoTheShiggy with the Mrs! #ThisIsUs #InMyFeelingsChallenge.”

Brown had a stellar year last season as Randall, as he and his wife Beth dealt with many emotional challenges involving their desire to foster a child. According to the Season 2 ending, it looks like these two will have plenty more to face, especially now that Beth’s sister appears to be dating Randall’s brother Kevin, played by Justin Hartley, whom Beth isn’t all that crazy about. After all, Kevin did drive under the influence with their daughter stowing away in the back of the car. To be fair, it’s not like Kevin had any idea she was back there and he was mortified after he did find out.

Fans have been trying to figure out that flash-forward at the end of Season 2, when Randall told an adult Tess (played by Iantha Richardson), “It’s time to go see her,” prompting Tess to reply, “I’m not ready.” Randall agreed, saying “I’m not either.” With no Beth in sight, fans worried it may mean they were talking about visiting her grave but the actress herself, Susan Kelechi Watson, but the kibosh on those rumors, as previously reported by Inquisitr.

So what will be going on in Season 3 for This Is Us? The first scene is already in the can, according to creator Dan Fogelman, who posted a picture that showed Beth and Randall (and a mystery man’s arm) in their kitchen set, as previously reported by Inquisitr. What about the rest of the Big Three and their parents?

“The third season of This Is Us will reveal new backstories and future-set scenes for the Pearson clan. Deceased patriarch Jack Pearson’s (Milo Ventimiglia) backstory will unfold, including a closer look at his service in Vietnam. In addition, Metz’s character will be dealing with her new husband Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) depression.”

Fogelman has gone on the record with saying this could be the show’s most ambitious season yet. Considering the roller coaster of emotions that Seasons 1 and 2 brought out, you’d better get a box of tissues handy.