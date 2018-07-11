Chrissy Teigen Shares Another Sweet Photo Of Baby Miles, Announcing He Graduated From Preemie Diapers

Could Chrissy Teigen and her son Miles be any cuter? Don’t think so…

Today, the doting mother of two took time to share another photo of her son, Miles Stephens, with her nearly 19 million Instagram followers. It seems as though each time that she posts a photo of the baby, he gets cuter and cuter. Though this particular image is an ad of sorts as part of her partnership with Pampers, that doesn’t make it any less adorable.

In the image, baby Miles cozies up to his mother as she lays her chin just on top of his head. Teigen closes her eyes as it appears as though she’s just taking time to soak in the precious mother/son moment. The baby looks incredibly cozy as he nuzzles up to Teigen with his eyes half closed and a green pacifier in his mouth.

Miles can be seen going full baby in the photo, wearing no shirt and only a diaper. In the caption, Teigen explains to fans that Miles has finally graduated from Pampers preemie diapers (which she says are the only ones that would fit him) to Pampers Pure, which is delicate on his skin.

And while she probably sold her fair share of diapers with her post, fans were more interested in commenting on the photo to gush over how adorable Chrissy and her son are. Within just a few hours of the post, Teigen has already earned over 769,000 likes in addition to 1,900 comments on the sweet post.

“I’m not a mom yet; someday I will be! I truly appreciate how honest you are about life: as a mom and as a woman. Thank you.”

“Omg he’s soooo beautiful, what an amazing blessing,” one more fan wrote.

This photo post comes just days after Teigen shared somewhat of a controversial photo to her Instagram page. As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the mother of two shared a photo of herself relaxing on a lounge chair as she breastfeeds her son, Miles. Teigen’s daughter Luna also appears in the photo as Teigen also pretends to breastfeed her doll. The sweet post definitely resonated with Teigen’s fans, as it garnered more than 1.6 million likes and almost 20,000 comments in just a couple of hours.

“Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now,” Teigen joked in the caption of the post.

Teigen did receive some backlash from that photo, but in true Chrissy fashion, the model responded to the criticism in the perfect way.

“I don’t care to see grainy fireworks, Coachella selfies, or infinity pool pics but I let people live. Calm your tits and scroll on by.”

You go, girl!