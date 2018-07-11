Jinger Duggar Vuolo Baby Bump Update: ‘Counting On’ Star Shares 38-Week Photo As Due Date Looms

'Counting On' star Jinger Duggar Vuolo shared a new baby bump photo and she's almost ready to deliver

Jinger Duggar Vuolo is just a couple of weeks away from her due date and she shared a new baby bump photo on Instagram for her followers. Counting On fans love to follow all of the Duggar family members through their pregnancies and they cannot wait for Jinger and husband Jeremy Vuolo to welcome their little girl.

In her latest Instagram update, Jinger Duggar Vuolo shared that she is now 38 weeks into her pregnancy and her baby is the size of a pumpkin. In her caption, the Counting On star noted that she is actually 38 weeks and four days along, so she really is down to just a matter of days before she hits her due date.

The Counting On star’s post had more than 108,000 likes in just four hours or so, and nearly 1,000 followers commented to share their support and excitement. Many told Jinger that she looked amazing and that they can’t wait to see pictures when Baby Girl Vuolo arrives.

As Us Weekly notes, Jinger and Jeremy revealed their baby news back in January, and in April they shared that they were expecting a girl. The pregnancy came along more slowly after the Vuolo pair got married in comparison to many of her Duggar siblings, something that a lot of Counting On fans were thrilled to see.

Jinger and Jeremy got married in November 2016 and a lot of their supporters were glad to see them take some time to just be newlyweds before adding children to the mix of things. While it hasn’t been uncommon for some of the Duggar siblings to get pregnant on their honeymoons or shortly thereafter, the Vuolos waited about a year before taking that leap.

The Counting On star has said that she has invited her sisters Jana and Jill, along with her mom Michelle, to be with her when she delivers. While Jinger is hoping that happens, she also knows that it may not be feasible since she lives in Texas with Jeremy rather than in Arkansas with the bulk of the Duggar family.

Jeremy and Jinger haven’t revealed the name they have chosen for their baby girl yet. Counting On fans cannot wait to hear what they choose and see pictures of the baby once she arrives. It looks like Baby Girl Vuolo could come at any minute now and the family’s supporters will be anxiously waiting for updates as they count down to that due date along with Jinger and Jeremy.