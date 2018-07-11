Watch Texas Rangers Vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream Free: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

A classic pitching matchup sees Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale facing Texas Rangers ageless wonder Bartolo Colon at Fenway Park on Wednesday.

The rocking Boston Red Sox, who have won eight in a row outscoring opponents 61-24 over that span (per Baseball Reference), face the struggling Texas Rangers who are bringing up the rear in the American League West, in a Major League Baseball matchup that will live stream from Boston’s historic Fenway Park on Wednesday.

The game is also set to feature an unusual and intriguing pitching matchup, as the Red Sox send their ace lefty Chris Sale, arguably the best pitcher in baseball, against the Rangers righty who is without argument the oldest pitcher in the Major Leagues, as USA Today noted, in Bartolo Colon. In fact, at age 45, Colon is not only the oldest pitcher but the oldest player at any position currently wearing a Major League uniform.

And as if that wasn’t impressive enough, 2018 marks the third year in a row that Colon registers as baseball’s oldest player, according to the Baseball Reference database site.

At age 29, however, Sale is putting together one of the most dominant seasons of any pitcher in the game, with a 2.36 ERA good enough for second in the American League, and a 5.1 Wins Above Replacement (WAR) number, tying him with the New York Yankees Luis Severino for tops in the AL, second in all of MLB (per Baseball Reference). Sale also provides fireworks as the game’s top whiff artist, leading all MLB pitchers with an average of 12.98 strikeouts per nine innings pitched.

Boston Red Sox southpaw ace Chris Sale gets the start on Wednesday. Jim Rogash / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox Major League Baseball clash from 37,700-seat Fenway Park, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time or 4:05 p.m Pacific Time.

Sale’s last six starts in particular have seen the lefty in his second year with Boston elevate his dominance to a new level, according to the Red Sox blog Over The Monster. In those six games, Sale has fanned 66 while granting just nine free passes in 41 innings pitched, for a lights-out 1.10 ERA.

In Sale’s only other outing against Texas this season, coming in Arlington on May 6, as the Baseball Reference box score memorializes, Sale went seven innings allowing just a single run on four hits and a walk while striking out 12, as Boston rolled to a 6-1 victory.

The Red Sox come into Wednesday’s game with a Major League best 64-29 record, in first place in the AL East. The Rangers sit at the bottom of the AL West at 40-53, per MLB.com.

The oldest pitcher, and player, in baseball, Bartolo Colon, takes the mound for the Texas Rangers on Wednesday. Richard Rodriguez / Getty Images

To watch the Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox AL East vs. West, first-place vs. last-place showdown live stream, use the stream provided by WatchESPN, or download the ESPN app to watch the contest on mobile devices. Fans who want a Spanish language version of the game can access the ESPN3 live stream for free without a cable or satellite login.

Fans who do not have login credentials to view WatchESPN can still watch the Rangers-Red Sox showdown stream live for free without a cable subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package such as Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox MLB matchup live stream for free.