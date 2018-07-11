LA Lakers News: GM Rob Pelinka Learned Of LeBron James’ Arrival With ‘Congrats’ Text Complete With Balloons

It seems as if not everyone in the Lakers' organization was aware of the LBJ situation.

The biggest news of the 2018 NBA free agency season has obviously been LeBron James’ arrival in Los Angeles to be a member of the Lakers. Until the announcement was officially made, fans around the world knew he could land in anywhere of six or seven possible locations. Once the news arrived that he was heading to be a member of the LA legacy, everyone realized the Lakers all must have known the truth. Well, everyone but Lakers GM Rob Pelinka.

In this day and age, almost everything is done through the electronic world whether it is by text or some form of social media. Rob Pelinka is the general manager of the Lakers and he would like to do business in person and become acquainted with his new players, but it doesn’t always work out that way.

One would think that something as important as one of the greatest players in NBA history heading to a new team out west would be news that the GM would be a party to.

When it came time for LeBron James to announce where he would be playing next season and beyond, the USA Today is reporting that it didn’t happen with an in-person greeting or even a phone call. No, the general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers received a simple text.

How did GM Rob Pelinka find out LeBron would join the Lakers? Via text from James’ agent. “The text just said ‘Congrats,’ and it had balloons,”Pelinka said. “It was one of those moments in life you’ll never ever forget.” Full interview w/ Pelinka + Magic at 3 pm on @SpectrumSN — Mike Bresnahan (@Mike_Bresnahan) July 10, 2018

The text came from Rich Paul who is the agent for LeBron James and he just wanted Pelinka to know that his client was no longer a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite the fact that it was overly simple and kind of a small way to reveal a big deal, Pelinka could not have been happier.

With the last day, the official signing period opened for free agents and James made it official by signing on the dotted line and becoming a member of the LA Lakers.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, LeBron James officially signed his new deal with the LA Lakers on Monday, and it was an incredible moment. The contract is worth a grand total of $153.3 million over four years and it includes a player option for the fourth year.

If James ends up playing through all four seasons with the Lakers, he will be 37-years-old and quite possibly near the end of his NBA career. It could be very possible that the last uniform ever worn by “The King” is one that has been worn by greats such as Jerry West, Shaquille O’Neal, James Worthy, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, and many more.

Rob Pelinka could not be happier that LeBron James is a member of the Los Angeles Lakers and his arrival will change the entire dynamic of the franchise. The team will likely do much better this year than they have in recent seasons, but will it bring about a playoff run or a championship? No matter what happens, the general manager of the Lakers will likely receive a number of congratulatory texts this season.