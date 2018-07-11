Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher Celebrate 8th Anniversary With Sweet Selfies

The couple got married on July 10, 2010.

Looks like love is in the air today as country music star Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher celebrate eight years of marriage.

According to Bustle, the couple was introduced back in 2008 by mutual friend and Carrie’s bass player, Mark Childers, who decided to set her up with his National Hockey League star friend, Mike. However, Carrie didn’t find the idea of going on a date with a stranger very appealing, so Mark arranged for the two to meet backstage at one of Carrie’s concerts instead.

The duo did the long distance thing for a while before getting engaged in 2009.

After a short engagement, the couple tied the knot on July 10, 2010, at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Plantation in Greensboro, Georgia, surrounded by 250 of their friends and family members. The ceremony featured classical music and reading of the couple’s favorite Bible verses, as was reported by People.

Carrie took to Instagram to mark the happy occasion by sharing a sweet pair of selfies with the caption, “Here’s to 8 years, babe! Where does the time go?! I love you today more than yesterday…which was more than the day before…and so on and so forth. Here’s to many more years together! ❤️ you!”

In February 2015, the couple welcomed their first child: Isaiah Michael Fisher.

“They are so loving and supportive of one another. Usually couples have some sort of issues, but they seem rock solid,” a source allegedly close to the couple revealed to Us Weekly.

The couple’s social media pages seem to reflect at that continued support over the years. The American Idol alum seems to be her husband’s biggest fan, often posting pictures and video clips of herself and friends cheering for Fisher’s hockey team during games. In 2017, after 17 years playing in the NHL, Mike decided that he wanted to spend more time with his family. He announced his retirement in an open letter published in the Tennessean.

“I’m looking forward to a future that includes a lot more time with my family,” he wrote. “Things change when you have kids and you have a family. They’ve supported me without question, and now it’s my turn to return the favor.”

However, Mike did later return to the sport with his wife’s full support. Carrie also credits her husband for her speedy recovery, after a terrible fall — which left her with a broken wrist and 40 stitches in her face, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.