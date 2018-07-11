Sarah Palin Blasts Sacha Baron Cohen’s ‘Sick’ Humor After Being Duped By His Showtime Prank Series

The former VP candidate was tricked into a phony interview with the British comedian.

Sarah Palin is hoppin’ mad at Sacha Baron Cohen—and for good reason. The former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate blasted the British comedian after she was tricked into a phony interview for his upcoming show, Who is America?, a secret Showtime comedy series that was announced earlier this week.

After Palin was duped by the fake interview with Cohen, she took to Facebook to blast the comic for the disrespectful sitdown.

“Yup – we were duped. Ya’ got me, Sacha. Feel better now?” an angry Sarah Palin wrote. “I join a long list of American public personalities who have fallen victim to the evil, exploitive, sick ‘humor’ of the British ‘comedian’ Sacha Baron Cohen, enabled and sponsored by CBS/Showtime.”

Palin went on to reveal that she thought she was contributing to a “legit Showtime historical documentary” about American war veterans but was instead interviewed by Cohen, who was heavily disguised as a wheelchair-bound disabled veteran. Palin revealed that she and her daughter traveled across the country for the interview, which she said was full of “disrespect and sarcasm.” Once Palin had her fill, she removed her mic and walked out of the interview.

“The disrespect of our US military and middle-class Americans via Cohen’s foreign commentaries under the guise of interview questions was perverse,” Palin wrote.

“Yup — we were duped. Ya’ got me, Sacha. Feel better now?” https://t.co/IRUsHotN09 — New York Post (@nypost) July 10, 2018

The former Alaska governor challenged Cohen to air the embarrassing footage, which she predicts will be “heavily edited, not pretty, and intended to humiliate.” Palin also offered up a separate challenge to Cohen, CBS, and Showtime to donate all proceeds of the episode to a charitable group that actually respects and supports American veterans.

“Mock politicians and innocent public personalities all you want, if that lets you sleep at night, but HOW DARE YOU mock those who have fought and served our country,” Palin wrote. “Truly sick.”

Palin also accused the Cohen/CBS/Showtime production team of purposely dropping her and her daughter off at the wrong airport after the fake interview, knowing that they would miss all flights back home to Alaska.

Sarah Palin isn’t the only one to be duped by Cohen and his new show. According to The Hill, a trailer for Who Is America? features former Vice President Dick Cheney signing a “waterboard kit” as he is “punk’d” by Cohen. And more famous faces may have fallen victim to the comedian’s pranks.

Drudge Report chief Matt Drudge tweeted a now-deleted tweet about Sacha Baron Cohen’s “tricks.”

“Both Republicans and Democrats are getting caught up in the madness,” he wrote. “Sacha has finked Cheney, Palin, Howard Dean, Alberto Gonzales, Bernie, Trent Lott, Petraeus, Ted Koppel, and more… BEWARE!”

Who Is America? premieres Sunday, July 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.