NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Trade Emmanuel Mudiay, Lance Thomas & Draft Pick For Kemba Walker, Per ‘Hoops Habit’

Does trading for Kemba Walker make sense for the New York Knicks?

While Kristaps Porzingis’ return remains uncertain, the New York Knicks should find a way to become competitive in the 2018-19 NBA season. The Knicks undeniably have lots of young and promising talents, but they still need a superstar to guide them along the way. According to Jason Smith of Hoops Habit, one of the superstars the Knicks could target on the trade market is Kemba Walker of the Charlotte Hornets.

Kemba Walker is a proven leader who could help the Knicks return to the Eastern Conference Playoffs. As of now, there is no doubt that he is one of the best point guards in the league. After the Hornets suffered another disappointing season, Walker expressed his frustration, hinting at the possibility of his departure in 2019 offseason if the team won’t make a major roster upgrade this summer.

If the Hornets won’t get a commitment from their superstar, trading him now will be their best option than losing him in the summer of 2019 as an unrestricted free agent without getting anything in return. In the proposed trade deal by Hoops Habit, the Knicks could offer a package including Emmanuel Mudiay, Lance Thomas, and a 2019 first-round pick to the Hornets for Kemba Walker. The suggested deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine.

If the deal becomes a reality, it could help both teams in addressing the current issues on their roster. For the Knicks, the potential acquisition of Kemba Walker could make the team relevant in the Eastern Conference while they are waiting for the return of the face of the franchise, Kristaps Porzingis.

“While relinquishing a 2019 first round pick is not ideal for a team that will be missing its best player for a good chunk of the upcoming season, the signing of Hezonja and the addition No. 7 overall pick Kevin Knox should ensure the Knicks possess enough elite young talent on their roster for years to come. Furthermore, a backcourt pairing of Walker and Tim Hardaway Jr. would provide Knicks fans with plenty of thrills as they look to surge back up the standings.”

The trade will be beneficial for the Hornets if they decide to take a different route next season. The Hornets could make Emmanuel Mudiay their point guard of the future where he will be teaming up with shooting guard Malik Monk in Charlotte’s backcourt. The 2019 first-round pick will give the Hornets the opportunity to acquire another young and promising talent that could speed up the rebuilding process.