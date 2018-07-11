Melissa Fumero And Stephanie Beatriz Of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Set To Appear On Season 3 Of ‘One Day At A Time’

The Netflix remake of the ’70s and ’80s family sitcom One Day At A Time is on schedule for what will likely be a January release date for its third season. The show has received plenty of critical acclaim as it follows three generations of the Alvarez family living under one roof, with plenty of visits from the building’s owner and super, Schneider. The core characters of the show played by Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, and Marcel Ruiz will all be returning. Along with them will be some new faces.

Gloria Estefan, who sings the new version of the theme song, is set to appear on-screen as Mirtha, Lydia’s baby sister. According to Billboard, Estefan is a huge fan of the show who has been waiting to be asked to appear in an episode. “I’ve been waiting three seasons for this people. Oh my Gosh, get ready! It’s hilarious! I’m coming for you Alvarez family!” Whatever Estefan does, it is sure to be a hit with fans.

Estefan isn’t the only big name dropping by the Alvarez family for a visit. Melissa Fumero and Stephanie Beatriz, who play Amy Santiago and Rosa Diaz, respectively, on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, will be appearing as well. Terry Crews won’t be joining them, but someone needs to make that happen.

CAN NOT EXPRESS HOW EXCITED WE ARE! @everythingloria thank you for welcoming us. We’re having so much fun this week on the @OneDayAtATime set! https://t.co/3l2WxCJk5d — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) July 10, 2018

The remake of this classic sitcom has been hailed as nothing short of a breath of fresh air, re-imagined to reflect modern times. There is the lesbian daughter with a goth best friend, and her little brother, Alex, that is the center of their abuela’s universe. Of course there is still the hardworking mother and owner/super that has made himself part of the family. The revamp takes on subjects that would have been taboo when the original aired. It shows an imperfect collection of people that are perfect with each other. It is no wonder why Norman Lear gave the new vision of his classic the stamp of approval.

If everything goes according to schedule, the third season will be released on Netflix in January of 2019, the same as the first two seasons. Thirteen episodes of the show were ordered according to PopBuzz. Showrunners Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce will be delivering plenty of comedy, but will also continue to tackle some tough and controversial topics that give the show its edge. Several recurring characters from Seasons 1 and 2 are set to reappear again including Berto and Victor. A trailer for Season 3 is expected from Netflix around mid-November.