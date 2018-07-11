Discovery Channel Releases Their Shark Week Lineup

Shark Week, everyone’s favorite binge week, is finally here. Beginning July 22 to 29, Discovery Channel viewers can watch and learn about the ocean’s most formidable creature. According to Entertainment Weekly, there will be about 22 specials viewers can consume in honor of the 30th anniversary of Shark Week.

When asked about the lineup of the shows for this coming Shark Week, the head of Discovery Channel, Nancy Daniels, admitted that the shows will feature an all-star cast in addition to the apex predators themselves.

“Sharks are the stars of Shark Week, but to celebrate the 30th anniversary, we assembled a fintastic supporting cast, including Ronda Rousey, Aaron Rodgers, Lindsey Vonn, Shaq, and Guy Fieri.” Man vs. Wild star Bear Grylls will also make an appearance.

The lineup includes Alien Sharks, which recounts the most bizarre and interesting finds on the show for the last five years. In Bear vs. Shark, viewers can watch Bear Grylls as he swims the ocean with sharks. Shaq Does Shark Week will see former Lakers player Shaquille O’Neal face his fears of sharks with the help of ex-Navy/Marine Rob Riggle.

Ronda Rousey also joins the fray in the show Ronda Rousey Uncaged, where she must face three rounds of challenges to ultimately reach her goal of stepping out of the cage and facing the powerful Mako shark. In Great White Abyss, scientists search for the biggest sharks they can find near Guadalupe Island, where a “20-foot female named Deep Blue showed herself, then disappeared into the deep.”

Other shows in the lineup are Cuba’s Secret Shark Lair, Guy Fieri’s Feeding Frenzy, Laws of Jaws, SharkCam Strikes Back, and more.

According to Via Media, Shark Week is “not only cable’s longest running annual summer event – it’s a body of work that delivers a highly engaged audience captivated by some of the most thrilling content in all of television.” TDG reports that one show from last year’s lineup, Phelps vs. Shark, reached 5 million viewers.

Shark Week draws large advertisers each year, but it seems other companies are eager to celebrate the summer sensation as well. ABC Houston revealed that Southwest Airlines, who’s had a partnership with Discovery Channel for five years, has unveiled Shark-Week-themed airplanes to celebrate the event. The airline has posted numerous photos of the decorated airplanes on their Twitter account this week. Customers aboard the flights will have the pleasure of viewing a new episode of Great White Abyss.