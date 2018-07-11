Millie Mackintosh Gets Pulses Racing In Microscopic Bikini

Mackintosh channeled her inner Croft while away to Greece.

Millie Mackintosh, made successful by her amazing good looks and well loved role in the E4’s structured reality TV show “Made in Chelsea,” is 28 going on 29 later this month. She recently re-married since her divorce with rapper Professor Green. She and her husband Hugo Taylor had a truly fairytale wedding — on June 23, 2018 — at one of Hugo’s family member estates. They have spent their honeymoon on a beach in Lourdáta, Kefallinia, Greece. For a thier honeymoon, this pair chose the F Zeen Retreat. This beach was truly a lover’s paradise, and Mackintosh has been spotted since rocking a glamorous summer glow, reports the Daily Mail. While soaking up those rays, Millie slipped into a microscopic bikini, sharing the photograph on Instagram. The beauty captioned her photo, saying she felt like Lara Croft. Fan were likely doing a double take at how stunning Mackintosh looked, as well as marveling at the resemblance.

“Feeling like Lara Croft after kayaking to this deserted beach with my love.”

Her enviable figure suited the Lara Croft looking bikini perfectly, as did her wonderfully bronzed skin and plait brown tresses tossed over her shoulder for the photograph. Lara Croft turned sex symbol, especially after being acted out by Angelina Jolie in the blockbuster film adapted from the highly popular “Tomb Raider” game series. Mackintosh mirrored Jolie’s physic in that film perfectly, wearing a nearly identical looking getup during her romantic getaway to Greece.

The starlet accessorized her look with micro sunglasses. We have seen others such as the Kardashians and various models on some of the world’s hottest catwalks wearing these types of stylish frames. Judging by all of the photos that Millie shared, it does seem that the couple’s lush honeymoon went well. They took in picturesque sea views, showed off their phenomenal figures, ate seasonal fresh food, classes, yoga, and meditation, as can be seen in all of the fabulous photographs Millie shared with fans on her Instagram.

Greece was a great choice for a honeymoon, as it was the location where the couple made their engagement official back in June of last year.

Millie and Hugo actually began dating on “Made in Chelsea,” back when Mackintosh first appeared; however, they broke off the relationship when Millie found out Hugo was cheating on her. Since leaving the show, Millie Mackintosh has launched her own branded clothing, jewelry collection, false lash line, as well as going on to release workout videos. She is also heiress to her great-grandfather and great-Uncle Harold and Douglas Mackintosh’s sweet company.