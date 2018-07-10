‘Southern Charm’ Star Cameran Eubanks Shares Rare Family Photo With Husband Jason And Daughter Palmer

See Cameran Eubanks' adorable family.

Cameran Eubanks shared a sweet family photo of herself, her husband, Jason Wimberly, and their daughter, eight-month-old Palmer, on Monday, July 10.

On Instagram, the Southern Charm star posted the image and explained to her fans and followers just how rare it was that she and her family were seen in a photo together.

“My child is almost 8 months old and this is one of 2 family pics we’ve taken,” Eubanks wrote in the photo’s caption.

The first family photo shared by Eubanks was posted on her Instagram page in April as she and Wimberly celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. Prior to that image, the majority of Eubanks’ photos of her child were either solo shots of images of the two of them together.

Eubanks’ family photo comes just days after the longtime reality star spoke about her husband during an interview with The Daily Dish and explained why many fans of Southern Charm don’t actually believe he exists.

“I think because he’s not on the show, it’s almost like people don’t think he exists,” Eubanks explained. “So I at least try to incorporate some pictures of him on social media so people do believe that I am married, I do have a husband, I am happy. It’s not just this front for the TV show.”

During a previous interview with the outlet, Eubanks said that while her husband has absolutely no interest in joining the Bravo TV reality series, he loves tuning into the show. As she explained, despite the fact that Wimberly doesn’t want to be a part of the cast, he actually encourages her to continue to come back to Southern Charm each season.

Cameran Eubanks went on to reveal that even though Jason Wimberly isn’t seen mingling with her and her co-stars on Southern Charm, he’s quite close to the entire cast of the series and spends time with them frequently off-camera.

“He’s actually really close friends with everybody on the cast. He just doesn’t want to be on camera, which I don’t blame him. I get it. Not everybody’s built for reality television,” she said.

As some fans will recall, Eubanks first began her reality career in 2004 when she appeared on MTV’s The Real World: San Diego. At the time, she was just 19 years old.

To see more of Cameran Eubanks and her co-stars, tune into new episodes of Southern Charm Season 5 on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.