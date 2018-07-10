Tristan Thompson’s Mistress Lani Blair Rocks Hot Bikini Body

Lani Blair, the model who allegedly had an affair with NBA star Tristan Thompson while girlfriend Khloe Kardashian was pregnant, flaunted her sizzling bikini body on Instagram.
In one video, Blair lounges by a pool as she spotlights her chiseled abs. In another Instagram selfie, Lani showcases her curves in a black string bikini.
The striking brunette beauty has been trashed as a home wrecker by some on social media. Others merely gush over her exotic good looks.
“Beautiful sexy *ss body,” one fan cooed. Another wrote, “Alright I see body goals.”
Spotted Together At NYC Hotel In April
Blair shot to fame in April 2018, when she was spotted at a Manhattan hotel with Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson. At the time, Tristan’s girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, was pregnant with their daughter.
Witnesses said Thompson, 27, and Blair, 28, spent about four hours at the NBA star’s five-star hotel before emerging, according to Page Six (video below).
The pair was then photographed on their way to the members-only Soho House in downtown Manhattan. Witnesses say they saw the couple return to Tristan’s hotel at around 5 a.m. the following morning.
Lani and Tristan were spotted hanging out again over the next few days in New York.
Numerous media claim Lani Blair was a former stripper, but according to the Grio, the 28-year-old beauty was a bartender at a strip club in Queens, New York.
She reportedly did not strip or work the pole.
Khloe has apparently decided to work things out with Tristan instead of dumping him for cheating on her while she was pregnant.
The two were spotted out this week in Los Angeles going to dinner with Thompson’s former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, LeBron James. LeBron recently signed a four-year, $153 million contract to join the Lakers.
Khloe, who gave birth to her first child in April, is busy overhauling her diet and workout routine to regain her pre-baby bikini body.
As the Inquisitr has reported, Khloe is following a low-carb, high-protein diet to accelerate weight loss. Kardashian recently made the revelation on her app.
Khloe’s Weight Loss Secret Is Low-Carb Diet
“I’m currently on a low-carb diet,” Khloe wrote. “It has lots of protein, so I’m able to go all-out at the gym, but the best part is that I’m never hungry because I’m always eating!”
Since giving birth, Khloe told fans on social media that she’s extremely motivated to regain her fit pre-baby body.
Kardashian, who has struggled with weight all her life, said she lost 30 pounds before with diet and exercise, so she can do it again.
✨Sometimes it's hard for me to post these transformation posts only because I can't imagine my life being this unhealthy again. Never would I ever consider myself fat, But I would consider myself unhealthy mentally/physically and not knowing my true value. Mind, body and soul. For me, my transformation journey started from within. I needed to heal myself from the inside out. Once I started putting myself first, everything started falling into place. My life transformed a few years ago when I made the decision to stop existing and start living. I decided when I was ready regardless of what anybody else was saying about me. Regardless of the pressures. I had to do this on my terms or I knew it wouldn't last. It's ok to take the control back. Choose your life. Don't let anybody else decide for you! We are no victims to life but we can become victims and prisoners to the people that we choose to surround ourselves with if we allow them to break us and consume us. Never be afraid to put yourself first! Never choose comfort over your own well-being! Never forget that fate loves the fearless! Today's wisdom was yesterday's pain. Tomorrow's happiness is today's bravery! I am so proud of myself for being stronger than I've ever been-mind body and soul. I am even prouder of myself that I've been able to maintain a healthy lifestyle for so many years. I broke that cycle and I'm happier than I have ever been! You can do this!! Start from within and nothing can stop you. Elevate yourself- mind body and soul ✨