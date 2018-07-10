Tristan Thompson’s Mistress Lani Blair Rocks Hot Bikini Body

The model who had an affair with Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy has legions of adoring Instagram fans.

Lani Blair, the model who allegedly had an affair with NBA star Tristan Thompson while girlfriend Khloe Kardashian was pregnant, flaunted her sizzling bikini body on Instagram.

In one video, Blair lounges by a pool as she spotlights her chiseled abs. In another Instagram selfie, Lani showcases her curves in a black string bikini.

The striking brunette beauty has been trashed as a home wrecker by some on social media. Others merely gush over her exotic good looks.

“Beautiful sexy *ss body,” one fan cooed. Another wrote, “Alright I see body goals.”

Spotted Together At NYC Hotel In April

Blair shot to fame in April 2018, when she was spotted at a Manhattan hotel with Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson. At the time, Tristan’s girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, was pregnant with their daughter.

Witnesses said Thompson, 27, and Blair, 28, spent about four hours at the NBA star’s five-star hotel before emerging, according to Page Six (video below).

The pair was then photographed on their way to the members-only Soho House in downtown Manhattan. Witnesses say they saw the couple return to Tristan’s hotel at around 5 a.m. the following morning.

Lani and Tristan were spotted hanging out again over the next few days in New York.

Numerous media claim Lani Blair was a former stripper, but according to the Grio, the 28-year-old beauty was a bartender at a strip club in Queens, New York.

She reportedly did not strip or work the pole.

Chillin pool side in my @fashionnova???? A post shared by Lani Blair (@laniblair) on Jul 9, 2018 at 12:21pm PDT

Khloe has apparently decided to work things out with Tristan instead of dumping him for cheating on her while she was pregnant.

The two were spotted out this week in Los Angeles going to dinner with Thompson’s former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, LeBron James. LeBron recently signed a four-year, $153 million contract to join the Lakers.

Khloe, who gave birth to her first child in April, is busy overhauling her diet and workout routine to regain her pre-baby bikini body.

As the Inquisitr has reported, Khloe is following a low-carb, high-protein diet to accelerate weight loss. Kardashian recently made the revelation on her app.

Khloe’s Weight Loss Secret Is Low-Carb Diet

“I’m currently on a low-carb diet,” Khloe wrote. “It has lots of protein, so I’m able to go all-out at the gym, but the best part is that I’m never hungry because I’m always eating!”

Since giving birth, Khloe told fans on social media that she’s extremely motivated to regain her fit pre-baby body.

Kardashian, who has struggled with weight all her life, said she lost 30 pounds before with diet and exercise, so she can do it again.